TBILISI – Alessandro Luzi will become Managing Director of ATR’s Singapore-based subsidiary, ATR Eastern Support (AES), effective as of March 1, 2021.

Mr. Luzi is an industry veteran and has worked with ATR since 2008, starting off as the Cockpit and Cabin Design Engineer, eventually being promoted to the role of the Head of Aircraft Interiors and Systems Installation.

The new Managing Director is most known for his role as the Chief Engineer of ATR’s 72-600F project. His predecessor, Mr. Jean-Pierre Clercin will remain with the company in a different capacity. His new role will be ATR’s Head of Sales for the Asia Pacific Region.

Alessandro Luzi graduated with honors from the Università Politecnica delle Marche in Ancona. He holds a Master’s degree in Industrial Mechanical Engineering.

“I am very much looking forward to joining the AES team. With our customers and operators in the region facing a variety of challenges, I hope that my experience and technical background will allow us to truly meet their needs and offer them the support that they need in the current environment” says Alessandro Luzi, the new Managing Director.

Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Movement to the Seletar Aerospace Park

The second important news coming from ATR’s Eastern Support (AES) is the official movement of its premises from Changi Business Park to Seletar Aerospace Park. AES joins the aerospace cluster of the Airbus Campus, which includes the ATR Training Center.

The new facility is characterized as modern. ATR claims that the personal office spaces have been replaced with different settings for different work activities and that it will host nearly 60 employees. The latter is based on the “activity-based working” concept, which is said to increase productivity levels and enable a smooth working environment.

Additionally, the relocation allows for the ATR-600 Simulator to be fully upgraded to the latest avionic standard 3.1, which improves the visual system and qualify UPRT and full-stall & Icing capabilities.

ATR is a Franco-Italian aircraft manufacturer headquartered on the grounds of Toulouse Blagnac International Airport in Blagnac, France. It was formed during 1981 as a joint venture between Aérospatiale of France and Aeritalia of Italy.

Featured image: ATR 72-600. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

