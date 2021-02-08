LONDON – ATR has appointed Tiziana Masullo Managing Director and President of ATR Americas, a subsidiary of ATR, effective since December 2020. Masullo is the first woman to lead one of ATR’s subsidiaries.

Based in Miami, Masullo previously served as Vice President of Services Sales and Contracts, and succeeds Jurgen Lebacs.

Masullo will oversee a staff of 32 people, covering the following areas: Technical support and Safety, Training and Flight Ops, Services Sales and Contracts, Customer Material Support, GMA & Repairs, CSDs and FSR, Finance and Human Resources.

Tiziana Masullo. Photo: ATR

Who is Tiziana Masullo

After graduating from ITC Serra with a diploma in Foreign Languages and Literature, Masullo began her career with Leonardo, before moving to ATR where she has spent 27 years.

With a lengthy background and many leadership positions in Training, Flight Operations and Services Sales, as well as Contract Negotiation, Masullo brings “a wealth of experience to her new role,” according to ATR.

Featured image: Alberto Cucini/Airways

