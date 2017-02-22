ATR opens new Training Center in Miami

MIAMI — ATR today has opened the doors of a new pilot training center in Miami, especially geared for current and future operators of the type in the continent.

The new training center is equipped with a CAE-built full flight simulator for ATR 42-600 and 72-600 turboprops, and joins three corporate facilities in Toulouse, Singapore and Johannesburg, along with several airline-owned training academies, including Avianca in Colombia, Azul in Brazil and CAE in Montreal.

According to the airframer, the fleet of its turboprop in Latin America and the Caribbean has doubled within the last decade, and the number of aircraft is expected to exceed the 100-mark within the next three years.

“The Training Center in Miami is a natural step in our aim of being as close as possible to our operators in the region, and a strategic move to reenter the US market,” Christian Scherer, ATR’s Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement.

Miami will apply the same standards and provide the same leading-edge training courses as Toulouse, including Performance-Based Navigation (PBN) for the -600 series. The Training Center in Miami holds both EASA and FAA Part 142 Certifications.