MIAMI – Atlas Air (5Y) has signed an agreement with the GE Aviation group for the supply of new GEnx 2B67 engines for its Boeing 747-8Fs.

In addition to the supply, a TrueChoice revision contract was also signed for 20 years, which covers the time and material required to overhaul the GEnx-2B engines. The agreements are valued at more than US$ 800m (list price) over the life of the service agreement.

Atlas Boeing 747-8F Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Statement from Atlas Air and GE

John W. Dietrich, Atlas Air Worldwide President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “The 747-8F powered with GEnx engines gives us the best and most versatile widebody freighter in the market. Our partnership with GE Aviation supports our longstanding focus on leading-edge technology. We look forward to continuing to provide world-class service to our customers.”

On his part, Jason Tonich, Vice President and General Manager of Global Sales and Marketing at GE Aviation, said, “GE Aviation is proud to provide the engines and services for Atlas Air’s new 747-8 Freighters and play a role in Atlas Air’s growing operation. The GEnx-2B engines have proven their reliability and durability since entering service almost a decade ago, and GE Aviation is committed to providing full support for these engines long into the future.”

Atlas Boeing 747-8F Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

The Technologies of the GEnx 2B67

The GEnx’s innovative lean burning twin-annular pre-swirl (TAPS) combustor dramatically reduces NOx and other regulated gases below today’s regulatory limits and enhances durability.

As the world’s first commercial engine with both a carbon fiber composite front fan case and fan blades, the GEnx fan module is lighter in weight, corrosion resistant with less line maintenance and improved reliability, and is the quietest engine GE produces.

GEnx’s revenue-sharing participants are IHI Corporation of Japan, GKN Aerospace Engine Systems of the UK, MTU of Germany, TechSpace Aero (Safran) of Belgium, Safran Aircraft Engines of France and Samsung Techwin of Korea.

Featured image: Atlas Boeing 747-8F. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

