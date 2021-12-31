(DALLAS/FT. WORTH) — Argyle Enterprises, LLC. (or “Argyle”) has successfully completed the acquisition of all current assets of Airways International, INC (the “Company”), publisher of Airways Magazine, AirwaysMag.com, and The Airways Podcast.

The Company has become a reference in the commercial aviation industry since 1994 when it first published its inaugural printed issue covering all topics related to airlines, airports, aircraft, travel, and commercial aviation history.

“I am tremendously pleased to announce this important milestone for Airways. It is a transaction that will generate major benefits to our long-time subscribers and our partners, suppliers, vendors, and employees for many years to come,” said Enrique Perrella, President and Editor in Chief of Airways Magazine.

“In 2014, when we took over the publication from its late founder, John Wegg, we brought Airways cross-country to Miami, hired a fantastic team of editors, and ventured into our first issue. We implemented immediate changes in both image and content, launched a news website, and grabbed all the Airways archives and made them available digitally—a strategy that metamorphosed us from a regular print magazine into an easily accessible and reachable publication,” said Perrella.

“This transaction guarantees the continuity of the core business of Airways, the fulfillment of our readers’ subscriptions, as well as the day-to-day operations of our magazine, website and other projects,” said Perrella.

“I would like to thank everyone who has been a part of Airways for the last eight years. This acquisition marks a momentous occasion that will fuel the growth of our 29-year-old magazine well into its third decade of nonstop publishing.”

Enrique Perrella will continue as the Editor in Chief of Airways for a transitionary period while Argyle appoints a new Publisher, brings in new staff to complement the existing team, and integrates Airways Magazine into its portfolio of aviation-related enterprises.

About Argyle Enterprises

Argyle Enterprises is part of a portfolio of commercial aviation servicing companies specializing in travel services, aviation merchandise manufacturing and sales, based in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

About Airways Magazine

Airways Magazine is the leading Commercial Aviation publication with over 28 years of constant distribution, gaining a global reputation for its authoritative and often-provocative articles, insider knowledge, international outlook, and the broad scope of its coverage always complemented by first-class photography. Airways is currently distributed through newsstands in North America and 35 nations worldwide, with a strong base of subscribers in more than 60 countries.

CONTACT: For Media: Roberto Leiro, Executive Editor, rleiro@airwaysmag.com; For Subscriptions: Helen Hofner, Circulations Manager, subscriptions@airwaysmag.com