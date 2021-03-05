MIAMI – Boom Supersonic has announced that American Express Ventures is making a strategic investment towards the development of supersonic jets.

As reported by the portal Avi Trader on March 5, “the funds will support the continued development of Boom’s flagship product, the supersonic airliner Overture,” which is Boom’s “65- to 88-seat supersonic airliner, capable of running on 100% sustainable aviation fuel.”

Built with sustainability in mind, the aircraft will fly twice as fast as subsonic jets with capabilities to serve over 500 transoceanic routes.

Image: Boom Supersonic

US$6bn in Pre Orders

The supersonic jet has already hit the mark of $6bn in pre-orders. Global Head of Amex Ventures Harshul Sanghi complimented the project and emphasized Amex travel tradition.

“Boom is building a supersonic passenger aircraft that will make travel faster and more sustainable. Travel has been a key part of American Express’s heritage and it remains an integral part of our Card Members’ lifestyles. We are excited to support Boom’s development and invest in the future of travel,” Sanghi said.

Featured image: Overture from Boom Supersonic. Photo: boom Supersonic

