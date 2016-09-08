American Airlines Rolls Out First Boeing 757-200 with Retrofitted Cabin

MIAMI — American Airlines (AA) has rolled out the first retrofitted Boeing 757-200 for its transatlantic routes to Europe and Latin America. This program is part of the carrier’s $3 billion investment, which also includes the standardization of its narrowbody fleet.

The retrofit program is being carried out at AA’s Tulsa maintenance base, where 24 757s will be fitted with 16 new lie-flat B/E Parallel Diamond Business Class seats, and 160 Main Cabin (Economy) seats.

According to AA, the retrofit is intended to give aircraft “a more modern look, newer technology and connectivity,” while the new trim and finishes, curtains and carpeting are aligned to the new American Airlines branding.

Both cabins have overhead monitors, while Business Class passengers will be provided with individual tablets to stay entertained throughout the flight. As previously announced, these aircraft will also receive satellite wifi in the future, so customers will be able to download and stream content to their personal electronic devices.

The first retrofitted aircraft went into service last week, with more trickling into the fleet throughout mid-to-late 2017, when the project will be completed.

Last month, the airline announced an expansion of its free in-flight entertainment offer, which sums to the the return of complimentary snacks, as well as complimentary meal service in the Main Cabin on all flights between Hawaii and Dallas/Fort Worth.

Also on Friday, November 4, American’s new International Premium Economy product will debut with maiden flights from Dallas/Ft. Worth to Madrid and São Paulo in the carrier’s new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

AA will be the first U.S. carrier to launch an International Premium Economy class, matching its oneworld partners British Airways, Japan Airlines and Qantas.