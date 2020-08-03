Alliance Aviation acquires 14 E190 aircraft

MIAMI – Australian based airline Alliance Aviation (QQ) has signed an agreement with Azorra Avviation LLC in the U.S. It will expand its fleet. The agreement covers the purchase of 14 Embraer E190, six spare General Electric CF34 engines.

Additionally, it covers full flight simulators and related training equipment. It also includes five options for more E190 aircraft.

The aircraft will be delivered progressively over an eight-month period. The first one is due in September of this year. The carrier said that the aircraft will undergo repainting with Alliance liveries prior to their delivery in Australia.

The airline operates around 41 aircraft flying to around 46 destinations and uses a fleet of Fokker aircraft. The airline says these will remain at its core with the addition of the new E190 aircraft. This will allow the airline to focus on route expansion.

Alliance Aviation Fokker Fokker F100 Prasertwit-1. Photo: Wiki Commons.

Cooments from Alliance Aviation

Alliance Aviation Managing Director Scott McMillan said that the fleet acquisition represents another milestone for the company. “It is a result of many years of considered planning.”

“With many airlines not flying and the increased demand for a 100- seat narrow-body configured aircraft in the Australian market, this acquisition is more than opportunistic, it underpins our expected growth,”

“Our Fokker fleet remains the core of our fleet… We believe it will remain in service for many years to come, given our significant spare parts and inventory stores.”

“With limited Fokker aircraft acquisition opportunities, it was also the time to acquire a newer aircraft for our next growth phase.”

Embraer E190. Image: Embraer Media.

Alliance Restarting Regional Routes

Alliance confirmed that it had already commenced with the addition of the Embraers with an Air Operators Certificate with the CASA (Civil Aviation Saftey Authority in Australia). This has allowed the airline to prepare the groundwork for their new planes.

Alliance will use The E190 aircraft on the airlines’ regional routes initially. This given the lowered demand from passengers on mainline routes due to the COVID-19 restrictions. The carrier said, “the E190 has the potential to be the perfect aircraft type for some mainline routes.”

Alliance_Airlines_Fokker_100_Bundaberg_Vabre-3. Photo: Wiki Commons

Alliance Growth Opportunities

Mr. McMillan said that Alliance, since inception in 2002, had a track record of purchasing aircraft at opportunistic times. This has “significantly reduced value to their market value.”

“Our purchase of 21 aircraft from Austrian Airlines in 2015 resulted in significant growth opportunities as well as providing a long term supply of spare parts at minimal cost for our ongoing operations.”

McMillan also noted that Alliance is confident that this purchase of 14 Embraer E190 aircraft will result in similar opportunities presenting themselves,

With the global aviation industry struggling, the announcement from Alliance is good news. The industry in trouble. However, this announcement shows signs of recovery and growth that many around the world had hoped to see.

Featured image: Alliance Airlines Fokker 100 Bundaberg Vabre-2. Photo: Wiki Commons