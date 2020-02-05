Airways Magazine

Airways Magazine Partners With JFK Jets

February 05
14:54 2020
MIAMI — Airways Magazine is pleased to announce that Vincenzo Pace, founder of JFK Jets, has been appointed as Chief Development Officer for Airways starting February 5, 2020.

Pace joins Airways after successfully launching JFK Jets, New York City’s number-one aviation photography organization, and performing as a top construction industry professional in the New York City area for more than 20 years.

View this post on Instagram

Last weekend, one of my dearest friends Enrique Perrella invited me to join him at Airways Magazine @airwaysmag as his Chief Development Officer, complementing my career work in NYC. Enrique and I met in 2006 through our dear mutual friend Adriano in Italian Aviation circles. Since then, I’ve seen Enrique study to become a pilot at Embry-Riddle, cheered him when he became the owner of Airways in 2014, celebrated his marriage and the birth of his son. I’m Honored to announce that I’ve accepted Enrique’s invitation to “come home” and be a part of Airways and am looking forward to the adventures ahead!! • Rest assured, I will continue as usual here on JFK Jets while focusing on my career & Airways responsibilities. We have a lot of ideas to get many of you involved with Airways, including making a spotter’s dream of being published come true on a regular basis. I know I’ve been on a wild ride the past year and I thank all of you for your continued support and friendship! • • I also want to take this opportunity to thank AirlineGeeks for the brief time I spent working with them. They are a dedicated group of aviation enthusiasts and I wish Ryan and his team all the best in their future endeavours. • #airwaysmagazine #jfkjets

A post shared by Vincenzo Pace | JFK Jets (@jfkjetsofficial) on

In his new role, Pace will be responsible for overseeing the development of Airways Magazine, AirwaysMag.com, and the advertising, social media, and business development side of Airways International, Inc, as it approaches its 26th anniversary of non-stop publishing.

“As we continue to evolve and grow, it is vital that we enhance our management team with a talented, quality-oriented individual like Vincenzo, who will be as passionate and devoted to our magazine as the rest of the team is,” says Enrique Perrella, Publisher, and Editor in Chief of Airways.

“Vincenzo will take care of our future business growth endeavors, including the creation and organization of new events, new marketing and sales campaigns, recruiting new writers and photographers, as well as implementing a new social media strategies,” said Perrella.

Pace launched JFK Jets in 2019, growing it from zero to 153,000 followers in less than 12 months, having his photos published in numerous prestigious publications around the world. “His beautiful photography, unique managing skills, as well as his approachable and friendly personality will be of much value to Airways and its family of contributors,” said Perrella.

“When Enrique invited me to join him at Airways Magazine as his Chief Development Officer, complementing my career work in New York City, I couldn’t say no. I am honored to announce that I’ve accepted his invitation to ‘come home’ and be a part of the Airways family,” said Vincenzo Pace.

“I will continue my current projects at JFK Jets while focusing on my career and Airways responsibilities. We have several ideas to bring new, young and energetic photographers and writers on board, helping them conquer their dreams of getting their work published.”

JFK Jets recently launched its all-new website, jfkjets.com, where all of Vincenzo Pace’s work can be appreciated. Soon, all his photos will also be available for viewing and for sale on AirwaysMag.com.

The Airways Magazine, AirwaysMag.com, and Airways Podcast family welcomes Vincenzo home and wishes him the best of lucks in his new venture as Chief Development Officer.

Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

