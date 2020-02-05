Airways Magazine Partners With JFK Jets

MIAMI — Airways Magazine is pleased to announce that Vincenzo Pace, founder of JFK Jets, has been appointed as Chief Development Officer for Airways starting February 5, 2020.

Pace joins Airways after successfully launching JFK Jets, New York City’s number-one aviation photography organization, and performing as a top construction industry professional in the New York City area for more than 20 years.

In his new role, Pace will be responsible for overseeing the development of Airways Magazine, AirwaysMag.com, and the advertising, social media, and business development side of Airways International, Inc, as it approaches its 26th anniversary of non-stop publishing.

“As we continue to evolve and grow, it is vital that we enhance our management team with a talented, quality-oriented individual like Vincenzo, who will be as passionate and devoted to our magazine as the rest of the team is,” says Enrique Perrella, Publisher, and Editor in Chief of Airways.

“Vincenzo will take care of our future business growth endeavors, including the creation and organization of new events, new marketing and sales campaigns, recruiting new writers and photographers, as well as implementing a new social media strategies,” said Perrella.

Pace launched JFK Jets in 2019, growing it from zero to 153,000 followers in less than 12 months, having his photos published in numerous prestigious publications around the world. “His beautiful photography, unique managing skills, as well as his approachable and friendly personality will be of much value to Airways and its family of contributors,” said Perrella.

“When Enrique invited me to join him at Airways Magazine as his Chief Development Officer, complementing my career work in New York City, I couldn’t say no. I am honored to announce that I’ve accepted his invitation to ‘come home’ and be a part of the Airways family,” said Vincenzo Pace.

“I will continue my current projects at JFK Jets while focusing on my career and Airways responsibilities. We have several ideas to bring new, young and energetic photographers and writers on board, helping them conquer their dreams of getting their work published.”

JFK Jets recently launched its all-new website, jfkjets.com, where all of Vincenzo Pace’s work can be appreciated. Soon, all his photos will also be available for viewing and for sale on AirwaysMag.com.

The Airways Magazine, AirwaysMag.com, and Airways Podcast family welcomes Vincenzo home and wishes him the best of lucks in his new venture as Chief Development Officer.