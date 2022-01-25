DALLAS – For all its upheaval and horror, the airline industry’s recovery from 9/11 was relatively steady and therefore predictable. Not so, with this whole COVID debacle. At first, airlines seemed to overreact, over-furlough pilots, and encourage way too many early retirements.

The trick, as always, has been for each airline to predict, with some certainty, their pilot needs for the coming months and years. The monkey wrench of Covid has turned the staffing predictions game into a dark art, with no more reliability than tarot cards or tea leaves.

Then, as recovery seemed inevitable, airlines were caught short, unable to man cockpits as demand returned. As Covid lingers on, however, not only are airplanes short-staffed, the Omicron variant has swept through the industry, temporarily grounding even more otherwise healthy pilots.

Then, there are the internal issues. American Airlines (AA), for example, appears to be having trouble attracting new Check Airmen to ride with and sign off on their massive backlog of new hires and upgrade pilots.

“The training and checking load facing our Check Airmen is at a historic high, yet their working conditions and earnings remain in an outdated, inflexible paradigm and lag [behind] their industry peers,” said Allied Pilots’ Association (APA) President, Captain Eric Ferguson, in a press release dated January 20, 2022.

To remedy this, APA is planning “super negotiations”—to augment already long-delayed normal contract negotiations. To bring attention to this cause, the union is planning informational picketing in its airline’s home base of DFW this month.

Pilot Training and Certification

Training and certifying a regular line pilot as a new Check Airman is no easy task in itself. Typically, the “training footprint” is similar to that of certifying a pilot in a new airplane—around one to two months.

Ground school, static simulator procedures training, full-motion simulator, FAA certification, and line IOE (initial operating experience) all must take place. What’s more, the Check Airman must be certified to fly from either the Left (Captain’s) seat or the Right (First Officer’s) seat, as s/he will be checking out new Pilots from either seat.

For its part, APA intends to pressure AA through its “Super Negotiation” tactics, in order to help alleviate this massive training backlog.

“The company has recognized the need to improve several sections…and Check Airmen work rules is no exception,” Captain Ferguson went on to say. “…. APA intends to capture substantial gains for all pilots, including Check Airmen.”

Whether these improvements will help to attract the required number of Check Airmen in time to avoid further strain on the company remains to be seen.

In the meantime, AA, along with many other airlines, continues to fly blind in the COVID vs. Pilot-staffing prediction game.

