Airbus’s First Employee To Test Positive For COVID-19

MIAMI – Airbus has confirmed that a worker in its Getafe plant in Spain is infected with the coronavirus. The company has advised other employees to take quarantine.

After the Spanish government took precautionary measures to reduce the epidemic in Madrid, the aircraft assembly company advised a 14-day self-reclusion for personnel who came into touch contact with the coronavirus diagnosed person. The workers will continue fulfilling duties from home.

Following preventive measures

Airbus is also “following medical protocols” and implementing personnel guidelines related to social interactions, travel, and visits to its plant operations. By now, the installations in Getafe, which produces parts for the A350, A330, and A320, were cleaned and put in isolation for eight hours.

The European company will keep operations as normal in Spain but states that it will implement national preventive measures in all of its plants in the country within the next days.

Photo: Airbus.

Other consequences in the aviation industry

In recent operations related to the coronavirus spread, Cathay Pacific (CX) notified that it was in conversations with Airbus to delay the delivery of aircraft it ordered because of the recent flights canceled and overall low passenger demand.

The Hong Kong-based carrier operates, at least, a half fleet of Airbus aircraft, and expects to receive 17 A350s and A320s.