MIAMI – The oldest Airbus A320 in operations, MSN number 29, is 31 years and 8 months old. This aircraft belongs to Jordan Aviation (R5). As of December 2020, there were 9,160 A320 family aircraft in commercial service with over 330 operators.

This Airbus A320-200 was delivered to Ansett Airlines (AN) on April 21, 1989, with registration VH-HYG, and flew for the Australian airline until its extinction on September 14, 2001.

The aircraft was stored for a year without an owner. It was then bought by a private company and flew from August 2002 to May 2003 with registration N290SE.

The type was acquired by Bulgarian airline Balkan Holidays Air (8H) as LZ-BHA. Later, the A320 performed charter and leased flights with Cathay Pacific Airways (CX) and Air Greece (JG). Finally, Amman-based R5 bought the A320-200 on November 7, 2008.

Jordan Aviation A320. Aktug Ates (GFDL 1.2 or GFDL 1.2), via Wikimedia Commons

The Airbus A320 Family

The A320ceo family ranked as the world’s fastest-selling airliner according to records from 2005 to 2007. The record was then broken by the A320neo family, with 1,420 orders and commitments in less than a year during the Dubai Airshow in November 2011.

By the end of October 2019, the A320 family backlog stood at over 6,000 again, including 78 remaining A320ceos, bringing the total orders to 15,193, surpassing the Boeing 737’s total of 15,136, making the A320 family the world’s highest-selling airliner at the time.

This Airbus A320, whose program was launched on 2 March 1984, still has a lot of sky to cross and will delight aviation enthusiasts who appreciate a little aviation history. At the moment, it is currently stored, awaiting the perfect time to return to service.

Featured image: Jordan Aviation A320. Russell Lee, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

