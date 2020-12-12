MIAMI – The French government has put two Airbus A340-211 aircraft for sale, both with seemingly bargain-like starting prices.

The sale will be done via an auction that will start on December 22 of this year, with each aircraft commanding a starting price of €80,000.

While both aircraft saw their first flights in 1995, the sale is seemingly a bargain considering that a new long-haul, widebody aircraft such as the Airbus A350 can command well over €200,000,000.

French Government Airbus A340-211 reg: F-RAJB Photo: https://encheres-domaine.gouv.fr/

A Legitimate Bargain

Listed on a French government website, the bargains appear to be legitimate. The first Airbus A340-211 with registration F-RAJA, has around 70,800 flight hours while the second with registration F-RAJB has around 68,400 flight hours.

Both aircraft are seemingly airworthy, having last had maintenance in June and September respectively, tours of both aircraft will also be available by request at Paris Charles De Gaulle airport (CDG).

If bought, the aircraft must be collected from CDG by December 31, 2020 and for those looking for an Airbus A340, this could truly be a steal of a deal.

French Government Airbus A340-211 reg: F-RAJA Photo: https://encheres-domaine.gouv.fr/

