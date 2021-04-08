MIAMI – Tucked in the latest Airbus delivery report is an order for 20 Airbus A220-300 aircraft from an undisclosed customer.
It is among 39 gross orders Airbus registered through the first quarter of 2021. The former Bombardier C-Series aircraft now has 649 orders split between the A220-100 and the longer A220-300.
Of the original -100 model, 50 are in service with Delta Air Lines (DL) and Swiss (LX).
Airbus has delivered 102 copies of the more popular -300 model to airlines, including Air Baltic (BT), Air Canada (AC), Air Tanzania (TC), Delta, Egyptair (MS), JetBlue (B6), Korean Air (KE) and Swiss.
