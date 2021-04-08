MIAMI – Tucked in the latest Airbus delivery report is an order for 20 Airbus A220-300 aircraft from an undisclosed customer.

It is among 39 gross orders Airbus registered through the first quarter of 2021. The former Bombardier C-Series aircraft now has 649 orders split between the A220-100 and the longer A220-300.

Back in 2019, the A220 won approval from @Transport_gc for ETOPS 180 and becomes the only in-production aircraft in its class capable of performing both long-range and steep approach operations. Image: Airbus Press

Of the original -100 model, 50 are in service with Delta Air Lines (DL) and Swiss (LX).

Airbus has delivered 102 copies of the more popular -300 model to airlines, including Air Baltic (BT), Air Canada (AC), Air Tanzania (TC), Delta, Egyptair (MS), JetBlue (B6), Korean Air (KE) and Swiss.