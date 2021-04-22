MIAMI – During a European Works Council (SE-WC) meeting, Airbus announced to its social partners it is assessing the its European industrial set up of activities with particular regard to those in France and Germany.

According to the press release on the matter, Airbus intends to “build a stronger aerostructure (wings and fuselage) assembly chains” which are considered core business. For this purpose, the aerospace giant presented plans for a project creating two assembly companies, “at the heart of its industrial system,” to reinforce management and prepare itself for the short and long-term future.

Airbus Assembly line – Photo : Daniel Sanders/Airways

New Airbus Entities

Once the social process is successfully completed, the new entity, to be created in France, would bring together the activities at present carried out at the Airbus St. Nazaire factory and those actually performed by Stelia Aerospace worldwide.

A second entity, to be created in Germany, shall integrate the operations carried by the Stade and Structure Assembly at Hamburg-Finkenwerder with the activities assigned to Premium Aerotec in Nordenhalm, Bremen, and partly in Augsburg. The scope is to balance the activities “towards the upper of the value chain” while reviewing its implication in the manufacturing process of detail parts.

Airbus factory at hamburg-Finkenwerder – Photo : Airbus Media

Integrated Airbus Aerostructures

The two new “aerostructures” assembly companies, to be fully owned by Airbus, would change their status from suppliers to become integrated parts of the Airbus organization. This would simplify both governance and interfaces in a new industrial organization.

As such, their new dedicated status would allow them to concentrate on their industry segment, creating agility and leanness, “fostering competitiveness, innovation, and quality to the benefit of Airbus programs of today and tomorrow”.

Moreover, Airbus has the intention of creating a “new global player” in the detail parts sector, based in Germany and an offspring of the actual Premium Aerotec, which, taking advantage of its scale and advanced technologies, would play according to Airbus a “capital role on the long-term growth prospects with Airbus and external customers” on both civil and military products.

Finally, in another project in Spain, Airbus works on solutions with the company’s social partners to improve the “industrial and aerostructures set-up” in the Cadiz area to preserve “viability, resilience and competitiveness for the future.”