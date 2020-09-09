LONDON – French manufacturer Airbus has released its monthly review for orders and deliveries in August 2020, with a little over 300 net orders for the month.
Airbus’ 2020 gross orders by August 31 totaled 370 aircraft with net orders of 303 after the year’s order cancelations. The company also registered one new order for an ACJ320neo and no cancelations in August.
August’s Deliveries
In August, Airbus delivered a total of 39 aircraft spread out between 35 A320 family aircraft. This includes the first A321neo to the flag carrier of Bahrain, Gulf Air (GF).
The month’s deliveries also included two A330, one of which was the first A330-900 to Portuguese carrier Orbest (6O) and two A350.
The backlog or aircraft remaining to be delivered as of August 31 stood at 7,501. This was comprised of 524 A220, 6,091 A320 family aircraft (6,034 of which are A320neo family), 319 A330 (285 of which are A330neo family), 558 A350 XWB, and nine A380.
Airbus Total Orders
As of August 31 2020, Airbus’ total orders were as follows:
|A300/A310
|A220/A320
|A330/A340/A350
|A380
|Total
|Total Orders
|816
|16219
|3125
|251
|20411
|Total Deliveries
|816
|9604
|2248
|242
|12910
|Aircraft in Fleet
|293
|9088
|2033
|240
|11654
Featured image: Airbus A320-200 with original paint. Photo: Laurent Errera.