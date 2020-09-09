LONDON – French manufacturer Airbus has released its monthly review for orders and deliveries in August 2020, with a little over 300 net orders for the month.

Airbus’ 2020 gross orders by August 31 totaled 370 aircraft with net orders of 303 after the year’s order cancelations. The company also registered one new order for an ACJ320neo and no cancelations in August.

Gulf Air’s First A321neo – A9C-NA. Photo: Gulf Air

August’s Deliveries

In August, Airbus delivered a total of 39 aircraft spread out between 35 A320 family aircraft. This includes the first A321neo to the flag carrier of Bahrain, Gulf Air (GF).

The month’s deliveries also included two A330, one of which was the first A330-900 to Portuguese carrier Orbest (6O) and two A350.

The backlog or aircraft remaining to be delivered as of August 31 stood at 7,501. This was comprised of 524 A220, 6,091 A320 family aircraft (6,034 of which are A320neo family), 319 A330 (285 of which are A330neo family), 558 A350 XWB, and nine A380.

Air Baltic Airbus A220-300. Photo: Air Baltic

Airbus Total Orders

As of August 31 2020, Airbus’ total orders were as follows:

A300/A310 A220/A320 A330/A340/A350 A380 Total Total Orders 816 16219 3125 251 20411 Total Deliveries 816 9604 2248 242 12910 Aircraft in Fleet 293 9088 2033 240 11654