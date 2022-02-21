DALLAS – Calling all Superjumbo enthusiasts who want to purchase a genuine piece of aviation history! Airbus is holding an auction of A380 parts.

Held from June 23 to 25, 2022, the auction will allow aficionados to get their hands on A380 pieces chosen for their technological and, in some cases, aesthetic value.

The A380 took off for the first time on April 27, 2005, from Toulouse-Blagnac airport (TLS). This event marked the beginning of a love affair between this extraordinary airplane and aviation fans all over the world.

The A380 was unveiled at Airbus’ Jean-Luc Lagardère final assembly facility in Toulouse, France. Photo: Airbus

What Will You Be Able to Purchase?

Lamps, bars, stairs, handrails, trolleys, seats, and even the cockpit escape rope will be among the 500 objects on auction The vast majority of the items are from the interior of this legendary aircraft. The event will be held both in-person and remotely and managed by auctioneer Marc Labarbe.

Almost all the parts headed for auction come from the A380 MSN13. This aircraft, which entered service on October 23, 2008, carried up to 489 passengers in a three-class configuration. Other parts, such as the business class seats, have been taken from different A380 aircraft.

Tarmac Aerosave, a world leader in sustainable end-of-life aircraft management, decommissioned the MSN13 in 2021, using innovative disassembly and recycling procedures that allow for a recovery rate of over 90%.

The Airbus Foundation will get the majority of the money from the sale to help fund its humanitarian efforts. Airbus says that some of those proceeds will also be donated to the AIRitage association, which works to protect aviation heritage.

Emirates A6-EET Airbus A380-861. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Legacy of the Airbus A380

To the delight of passengers who continue to appreciate the A380 experience, the Airbus Superjumbo will continue to operate on many routes throughout the world for decades.

Airbus says the auction is a tribute to the A380. It is thanks to this program that the European airframer has grown into the integrated corporation it is today.

Featured image: Airbus