MIAMI – Airbus is set to deliver the first A350 from China, MSN452, to China Eastern Airlines (MU) from its wide-body facility, Tianjin CD&C. The aircraft was seen today again with a special sticker.

Airbus and China signed a Memorandum of Understanding back in 2019 outlining plans to increase the number and type of aircraft assembled or finished in China. The agreement specified that the first Chinese-finished A350s will be delivered from the Tianjin facility’s Completion and Distribution Center by 2021.

He Lifeng, Chairman of China’s National Development and Reform Commission, and Guillaume Faury, CEO of Airbus, signed the MoU in Beijing. The agreement called for realistic and appropriate steps to be taken for new Airbus single-aisle and widebody aircraft initiatives.

The signing took place in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron, who was visiting China at the time.

China Eastern Airlines B-5941 Airbus A330-243. Photo: Liam funnell/Airways

Tianjin CD&C to Produce 63 Aircraft per month

Airbus was in the process of raising its A320 family production rate to 63 aircraft per month by 2021 and said its Tianjin A320 final assembly line (FAL Asia) was on track to reach six aircraft per month by the end of 2019, a 50% increase over the facility’s initial design goals.

Since 2008 and before the pandemic, the Tianjin final assembly line for the A320 family shipped 450 aircraft to Chinese and Asian customers. In 2017, Tianjin CD&C, the first Airbus widebody center outside of Europe, opened its doors.

The facility has focused on cabin installation, aircraft painting, and production flight tests, as well as customer acceptance and aircraft delivery, for the Airbus A330.