MIAMI – During a press conference held in Amsterdam yesterday, Airbus presented the financial results for Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 and its forecast for 2021.

Airbus CEO, Guillaume Faury, commented on the report by stating that ” 2020 results demonstrate the resilience of Airbus in the most challenging crisis to hit the aerospace industry.”

Faury added, “I want to thank our teams for their great achievements in 2020 and acknowledge the strong support of our Helicopters and Defence and Space businesses. I would also like to thank our customers, suppliers, and partners for their loyalty to Airbus”.

FY 2020 Figures

During FY 2020 Airbus accounted for 268 new orders (2019: 768) while the backlog of commercial aircraft stood at 7184. Airbus orders by value decreased, leveling at €33.3bn (US$27bn) compared with results for FY 2019, which stood at €81.2bn (US$66bn).

Finally, the Airbus 2020 order book stood at €373bn (US$298.4bn) against a total of €471bn (US$376.8bn) for FY 2019. The decrease in value for new orders is due to the increase in aircraft deliveries compared to orders. Also taken into account is the weakening of the USD/Euro exchange rate.

Other FY 2020 Numbers

Airbus delivered 566 commercial aircraft. Notwithstanding this figure, the current critical market and the FY 2020 results reflect swift business adjustments.

Revenues stood at €49.9bn (US$39.9bn), adjusted EBIT (Earnings Before Interests and Tax) €1.7bn (US$1.36bn), and reported EBIT minus €0.5bn (US$0.4bn). The loss per share amounted to minus €1.45 (US$1.16) and no dividend is proposed for FY2020.

To end, the net cash availability at the end of 2020 for Airbus stood at €4.3bn (US$3.44bn).

An uncertain Future

Guillaume Faury further commented on the financial situation by adding, “Many uncertainties remain for our industry in 2021 as the pandemic continues to impact lives, economies, and societies.”

“We have issued guidance to provide some visibility in a volatile environment. Over the longer term, our ambition is to lead the development of a sustainable global aerospace industry.”

