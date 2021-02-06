MIAMI – European aircraft manufacturer Airbus has released the numbers for its January 2021 deliveries, which are down a third from a year ago.

Despite the common slow period of the year where aircraft deliveries are reduced to the minimum, with COVID-19 issues affecting world aviation this year, the numbers of aircraft delivered were also affected by the fallout of the pandemic.

Eurowings Airbus A319 on final at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Airbus’ January Deliveries

In the following table, you will be able to check which type, of the 21 airplanes delivered during January, Airbus brought to 15 costumers:

Numbers of Aircraft Delivered Type of Aircraft Delivered 3 A220 ( Airbus 220) 12 A32N (Airbus A320 Neo) 4 A32C (Airbus A320 Ceo) 1 A350 ( Airbus A350)

Assembly in Toulouse PHOTO: Airbus

Airbus’ Order List

As we could expect, due to the the darkest period ever seen by global aviation in modern times, Airbus did not record any new orders in the last period compared to last year, when the total number of orders received were about 274 aircraft.

The Franco-German airframer do not expect any improvements in the foreseeable period either, this until aviation achieves a positive restart; furthermore, when the aviation business ramps back, carriers across the world ought to have enough revenue to reinvest in the modernization and expansions of their fleets, which most probably will take time.

Air Europa Airbus A330-243 Skyteam livery. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Production Rates Envisaged by Airbus

Airbus has thus reported the new production rates of its twin-engine aircraft, which have been affected by the fact that airlines are requesting to delay the delivery of orders already placed. Additionally, with the reduction of its order list down to zero, Airbus has decided to slow down, pulling back the throttle on the production of its assembly line in Toulouse.

Below you can find the production rates of some of Airbus aircraft and their possible increase during the 2021:

AIRCRAFT TYPE Production Rate Now 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter A320s 40 43 45 A220s 4 5 TBA A350s 5 NEE* NEE* A330s 2 NEE* NEE* *NEE: No Expansions Expected

Featured image: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more. Also, be sure to check out our brand new Airways Prints store to purchase prints from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.