MIAMI – 500 Airbus workers were quarantined after 21 workers tested positive for COVID-19. All are considered first-degree contact cases.

Out of the 14,000 workers at the Airbus Hamburg location, 21 tested positive for COVID-19. The situation is known since Friday, January 22, with seven workers infected by a highly contagious mutation of the virus. Tests are ongoing and results would be available by the coming week.

Airbus Transport International Airbus A300B4-608ST departing to Toulouse (TLS LFBO) @ Hamburg Finkenwerder. Photo: Oliver Holzbauer, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

500 workers go into Quarantine

Meanwhile, 500 workers have gone into quarantine although they work in different production areas and strict health protection protocols are enforced. It is not excluded that contacts may have taken place in common areas during work time off.

An Airbus spokesperson stated that ” testing and quarantine have immediately taken place ” and that workers that may have been in contact with the affected production areas are in ” free willing house isolation.”

Airbus, which has been particularly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, plans to furlough 15,000 out of its 130,000-strong workforce, out of which 2,300 are at the Airbus facilities in Hamburg Finkenwerder.



Image: Airbus facilities in Hamburg Finkenwerder/Airbus Werk Hamburg Finkenwerder. Photo: Fabian Sandner, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

