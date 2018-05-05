Airbus Unveils Orders & Deliveries for April 2018

LONDON — Airbus has released its April report of deliveries and orders which has shown a large number of orders for their A320 and A330 aircraft with both types picking up a total of 68 units; thus making a staggering 51 deliveries from across their international commercial aircraft production lines.

Likewise, Airbus reached a milestone during the month with their popular A320neo-series reaching the 100th aircraft delivery mark, with three new airlines now joining the ever-growing list of carriers around the world that operate the type.

The European manufacturer also received orders from the Kingdom of Bhutan’s Drukair who ordered one A320neo while U.S. low-cost carrier Allegiant ordered one A320ceo. The April sales list also showed an order for 22 A319neo, five A319ceo and three A320ceo aircraft from undisclosed customers.

One of the airlines that were at the forefront of these A320neo milestones was the SAS Group who placed a firm order of 35 A320neo aircraft which see’s the Scandinavian carrier continue to build on a 38-year long relationship with Airbus.

SAS has also confirmed their plans to lease additional 15 of the type from lessors, meaning the carrier is slowly becoming all-Airbus and use the A320 as the aircraft to front its European and domestic operations.

On the widebody production side, April has seen new business come in with SAS again ordering another A330-300 aircraft for their ever-growing Airbus fleet.

Additionally, there were deliveries made for four A330-200/300’s, eight A350-900s and three A380s.

These planes were received by 34 different customers who also took delivery of 36 A320 family aircraft types, 17 of which were in the NEO configuration; among these airlines was TAP Air Portugal who also received its first A320neo in April and British Airways.

Also, Primera Air was on the list of deliveries in April with the airline receiving its first A321neo aircraft.

Even with all the cancellations taken into account, Airbus logged a net order of 86 aircraft in the first four months of 2018. With April’s orders and deliveries taken into account, the backlog of jetliners remaining to be delivered as the of the 30th of April is current 7,179 aircraft which will give Airbus approximately nine years of production at their current rate.

Dissecting the backlog shows a list of 6,109 aircraft from the A320 Family, 300 A330-series jetliners (of which 86 are in the CEO version and 214 in the NEO configuration), along with 665 A350 XWBs and 105 A380s that are still to be produced and delivered to prospective customers.

Overall, Airbus is still recording significant growth month-on-month, especially with the new orders they are securing each month. As the Farnborough Airshow slowly approaches in July, more orders and deliveries can be expected taking place for many months and years to come.