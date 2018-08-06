Airbus Unveils Orders and Deliveries for July 2018

LONDON — Airbus has today unveiled their orders and deliveries for July 2018. The manufacturer has had a successful month, mainly factoring in a strong second place performance against Boeing at the Farnborough Air Show earlier last month.

READ MORE: Airbus BelugaXL Completes Maiden Flight

Airbus expanded their A350XWB booking featuring an extra eight A350-900 aircraft into the order book from an undisclosed customer, bringing the total overall orders of the A350XWB program to 890 aircraft from 46 different customers.

Airbus recorded 77 aircraft delivered for this month followed by 214 units ordered for the first seven months of the year which are firm orders. 63 out of the 77 aircraft were A320 Family aircraft, and is currently averaging a delivery rate of nearly 20 aircraft per week! #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/7cyJ6PfSmh — James Field (@AvGeekJames) August 6, 2018

The manufacturer delivered a total of 77 aircraft across their A220, A320, A330, A350XWB and A380 product lines respectively, representing a total of at least 19 aircraft per week on average.

Net orders for the first seven months of the year involve a total of 214 aircraft, consisting of 145 A319s, A320s and A321s in the NEO version, 11 A319, A320 and A321s in the CEO configuration followed by four A330ceo aircraft, four A330neo aircraft, 36 A350XWBs and 14 A380s overall.

Out of the 77 total aircraft delivered for the month, 63 of them were from the A320 Family, 44 of which being A320neo and the A321neo versions respectively.

Highlights consisted of easyJet and Turkish Airlines receiving their first A321neo aircraft followed by Shenzhen Airlines and Vueling accepting their inaugural A320neos.

READ MORE: First Ultra Long Range Airbus A350 XWB Rolls Out of Paintshop

Two aircraft that were delivered came from the A220 program, formally known as the C-Series program.

Widebody aircraft deliveries during the month consisted of five A330s in both the -200 and -300 variants, followed by six A350XWBs and one A380 overall.

In July, #Airbus logged orders for eight A350 XWBs, expanding bookings for what already is one of the most successful widebody aircraft ever. The 77 jetliners delivered during the month were from its #A220, #A320, #A330, #A350 XWB and #A380 product lines. https://t.co/9GCP4oHJwk pic.twitter.com/bP9UQQtpTl — Airbus (@Airbus) August 6, 2018

Bearing in mind the orders secured this month, Airbus’ backlog of commercial aircraft now stands at 7,464 aircraft in total, which concludes what has been a very successful month for Airbus.

As obviously usual, the A320 Family aircraft are continuing on their overall success in the market, with the widebody orders and deliveries sluggishly chugging along.