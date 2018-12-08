Airways Magazine

Airbus Scores 100 A320neo Order From Avolon

  Airbus Scores 100 A320neo Order From Avolon MIAMI — Airbus has received a tremendous order from Irish aircraft lessor Avolon, consisting on 75 A320neos and 25 A321neos, worth $11.5 billion at current list prices. This 100-plane order...
  Royal Air Maroc Joins Oneworld MIAMI – Morocco's flag carrier, Royal Air Maroc, will become oneworld's first African member. During the end of year oneworld Governing Board meeting in New York, it was revealed that...
  

Airbus Scores 100 A320neo Order From Avolon

Airbus Scores 100 A320neo Order From Avolon
December 07
19:40 2018
MIAMI — Airbus has received a tremendous order from Irish aircraft lessor Avolon, consisting on 75 A320neos and 25 A321neos, worth $11.5 billion at current list prices.

This 100-plane order has become the leasing company’s largest-ever booking, which will start seeing deliveries in 2023.

Avolon, owned in part by the same Chinese conglomerate that controls Hainan Airlines, has confirmed the accord that had been previously announced at the Farnborough Air Show 2018.

With these 100 planes, Avolon’s bill with Airbus climbs to 284 planes. Up to date, 22 narrowbodies and four widebodies have been delivered, keeping about 262 planes (A320neo, A330neo, and A350XWB) on backlog for future handovers.

The new order for 100 aircraft, together with the 22 single-aisles and four wide-bodies already delivered, increases Avolon’s Airbus backlog to 258—the largest of any lessor.

The leasing company’s CEO, Dómhnal Slattery, noted that the “order for 100 A320neo family aircraft builds on our leading industry position and reflects our ambition to become the global leader in the sector.”

Avolon is also a major Boeing aircraft customer, with several 737 MAX and 787 planes on backlog for production and delivery.

“We continue to see robust demand from our customers for the A320neo family globally,” he explained, which is consistent with “our own market research and global fleet forecast.”

These are indeed excellent news for Airbus and its new Chief Commercial Officer, Christian Scherer.

The European planemaker had somewhat struggled to keep the sales momentum that Scherer’s predecessor, John Leahy, had managed to attain during his tenure at the helm of Airbus’s sales department.

“This order underscores the market appetite for the efficiency, reliability and passenger appeal of our A320neo Family,” said Scherer.

“Avolon’s recent success is a testimony to its leadership’s dedication to our industry. Its commitment to Airbus reflects its profound market insights. I personally look forward to further extending this relationship as we go forward.”

The Irish leasing company will now become the largest A320neo family lessor in the world.

0