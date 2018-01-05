Airbus Releases First A321neo ACF

MIAMI — Today, Airbus achieved the assembly of the first A321neo ACF (Airbus Cabin Flex) at its facilities in Hamburg. The aircraft is powered by CFM Leap-1A engines and will experience ground tests preceding to its scheduled first flight in the upcoming weeks.

Likewise, the first delivery of an A321neo ACF to a client is listed for mid-2018.

READ MORE: Qatar Airways Signs Deal for 50 Airbus A321neo ACF

According to the manufacturer, the A321neo ACF is the newest member of the A320 Family. Features a flexible cabin configuration, seating up to 240 passengers, depending on cabin arrangement.

In addition, incorporates the most modern engines, aerodynamic advances, and cabin innovations, as previously mentioned.

The most visible adjustments, related to the prior A321 variant, are a new rear section and a remodeled passenger door configuration, where the door located forward of the wing is removed. Also, new overwing emergency exits in the center section will be introduced.

The A321neo ACF will become standard for all A321neos approximately in 2020.

READ MORE: Pegasus Airlines Orders 25 Airbus A321neo ACF

Moreover, the A321neo ACF is the base for a greater range variant known as the A321LR. The A321LR has an increased MTOW (Maximum Take Off Weight) to 97 tonnes, along with a third underfloor fuel tank which allows carriers to improve its range to 4,000nm for long-haul flights.

The first delivery of an A321LR is expected for the 2018’s fourth quarter.