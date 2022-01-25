DALLAS – Today, Airbus has launched a new service to transport outsized cargo, centered around the unique BelugaST (Super-Transporter) aircraft.

The aircraft, based on the Airbus A300-600, has been renowned for the day-to-day responsibility of transporting Airbus’ aircraft manufacturing parts from the different production sites to the Final Assembly Lines of the manufacturer in Toulouse, Hamburg, and Seville.

With the introduction in 2016 of the A330-based BelugaXL as a replacement for the Beluga Super Transporters in this task, Airbus has decided to allocate the fleet of five BelugaSTs to a new subsidiary airline, starting next year.

This year, two BelugaSTs will be made available for the new service, with an additional three aircraft joining the fleet in the coming years. The manufacturer expects to complete the transfer of these five aircraft by 2024.

Airbus boasts the BelugaST’s cross-section, which is the largest of any aircraft on the market. The aircraft will be able to transport outsized cargo of up to 7.1m in width by 6.7m in height.

Using new innovations, Airbus will be able to easily transport tools key to maximizing transport efficiency to strategic locations worldwide.

Photo: Airbus

Airbus’ Three Key Innovations

In preparation for the new service, Airbus has developed three new innovative tools to maximize the efficiency of the transport of outsized cargo.

First, the multi-purpose pallet, compatible with various types of payloads, will allow Airbus to perform several missions in a row without having to go back to its home base.

By assembling two-meter long modules, Airbus can adjust the length of the pallet to the length of the payload. The use of a ramp can easily roll a helicopter onto the pallet.

So far, Airbus has produced 27 of the modules, enough to fill up to two BelugaSTs.

Next, a new outboard platform is one of two tools Airbus will use to load and offload cargo to the BelugaST. The platforms will be stationed at strategic locations worldwide to aid in the movement of cargo.

Last, the onboard cargo loader, to be carried inside the aircraft payload, will bring reliability and speed to deliver the most urgent missions. The loader will have the ability to lift the cargo up and down.

The loader completed development last summer and is expected to enter service starting June of this year.

Notably, Airbus expects the loader to be ready and rigged to the aircraft and ready for the unloading and offloading operations within one hour.

Airbus Beluga in Novosibirsk | Photo: Airbus

Trial Flight to Kobe, Japan

In December 2021, Airbus transported a new helicopter from Marignane, France, to Kobe, Japan, as a trial for the new BelugaST.

The aircraft made stops in Warsaw (in Poland), Novosibirsk (in Russia) and Seoul (in South Korea).

The helicopter was able to be fitted in the BelugaST without the need for disassembly, one of the key advantages of the aircraft’s large cross-section.

Featured Image: Airbus