Airbus, Indigo Partners Conclude Order for 430 A320neo Family Aircraft

MIAMI — Airbus finalized the blockbuster agreement with Indigo Partners and its four portfolio airlines for the acquisition of 430 A320neo Family aircraft. These will be destinated for ultra-low-cost carriers Frontier Airlines, JetSMART, Volaris, and Wizz Air.

The 430-aircraft order follows a Memorandum of Understanding among the parties shared at this year’s Dubai Air Show, and includes 274 Airbus A320neos and 156 Airbus A321neos, worth $49.5 billion.

Bill Franke, Managing Partner of Indigo Partners, said, “These customer-friendly and efficient A320neo Family aircraft form a great platform for continued growth for our family of ultra-low-cost airlines.”

“The Indigo Partners team looks forward to creating even more value for even more passengers around the world with these modern and efficient aircraft,” he added.

John Leahy, Airbus’ Chief Operating Officer, Customers, commented that “Bill Franke and the teams from Wizz, Volaris, JetSMART, and Frontier are great partners, and the global Airbus team is very proud to continue to meet their growing needs for aircraft that provide value, reliability, and comfort.”

“The A320neo Family offers the lowest operating costs, longest range and most spacious cabin in the single-aisle aircraft market, making the ‘NEO’ a great choice for these low-cost airlines in the Americas and Europe,” he continued.

The 430-Aircraft Order

Wizz – 72 A320neo, 74 A321neo

Frontier – 100 A320neo, 34 A321neo

JetSMART – 56 A320neo, 14 A321neo

Volaris – 46 A320neo, 34 A321neo

According to the European manufacturer, the A320neo Family features the most modern technologies, including new generation engines and Sharklet wing-tip devices.

Furthermore, the family aircraft has captured nearly 60 percent market share with over 5,800 orders from 98 clients worldwide since its launch back in 2010.