Airbus, Indigo Partners Conclude Order for 430 A320neo Family Aircraft

Airbus

December 29
05:00 2017
MIAMI — Airbus finalized the blockbuster agreement with Indigo Partners and its four portfolio airlines for the acquisition of 430 A320neo Family aircraft. These will be destinated for ultra-low-cost carriers Frontier Airlines, JetSMART, Volaris, and Wizz Air.

The 430-aircraft order follows a Memorandum of Understanding among the parties shared at this year’s Dubai Air Show, and includes 274 Airbus A320neos and 156 Airbus A321neos, worth $49.5 billion.

READ MORE: Analysis: The Dubai Air Show Wraps-up – Numbers and Prospects

Bill Franke, Managing Partner of Indigo Partners, said, “These customer-friendly and efficient A320neo Family aircraft form a great platform for continued growth for our family of ultra-low-cost airlines.”

“The Indigo Partners team looks forward to creating even more value for even more passengers around the world with these modern and efficient aircraft,” he added.

John Leahy, Airbus’ Chief Operating Officer, Customers, commented that “Bill Franke and the teams from Wizz, Volaris, JetSMART, and Frontier are great partners, and the global Airbus team is very proud to continue to meet their growing needs for aircraft that provide value, reliability, and comfort.”

READ MORE: Done Deal: Indigo Partners LLC Buys Frontier Airlines

“The A320neo Family offers the lowest operating costs, longest range and most spacious cabin in the single-aisle aircraft market, making the ‘NEO’ a great choice for these low-cost airlines in the Americas and Europe,” he continued.

The 430-Aircraft Order

  • Wizz – 72 A320neo, 74 A321neo
  • Frontier – 100 A320neo, 34 A321neo
  • JetSMART – 56 A320neo, 14 A321neo
  • Volaris – 46 A320neo, 34 A321neo

According to the European manufacturer, the A320neo Family features the most modern technologies, including new generation engines and Sharklet wing-tip devices.

Furthermore, the family aircraft has captured nearly 60 percent market share with over 5,800 orders from 98 clients worldwide since its launch back in 2010.

A320neo Airbus Frontier Airlines JetSMART Volaris Wizz Air

Zvonimir Tolj

Online Editor. Journalism and Communications Student. A newcomer into the Aviation World, growing into an avid AvGeek. I live for Pop Music, Photography, Travel, Food, and devoted to Fashion, and Editorial Design. “It’s hard to find a balance between sound and peace.” zvonimir@airwaysmag.com

In the News

