Airways Magazine

Airbus Halts Plans For New A321 Assembly Line

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Air Belgium Halts Commercial Operations For 3 Weeks MIAMI – Air Belgium (KF) will suspend its commercial operations until June 3. The suspension of services affects the Brussels South Charleroi, Belgium and French Antilles regions, according to the...
  • Airbus Halts Plans For New A321 Assembly Line MIAMI – Airbus has decided to postpone its plans to build a new A321 assembly line in Toulouse, France amid uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 crisis. The expansion was...
  

Airbus Halts Plans For New A321 Assembly Line

Airbus Halts Plans For New A321 Assembly Line
April 10
18:18 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Airbus has decided to postpone its plans to build a new A321 assembly line in Toulouse, France amid uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 crisis.

The expansion was announced in January as the demand for the aircraft increased in its Hamburg, Germany site, but with the last decision of the aerospace corporation to cut by a third the manufacture of the type, it changed its initial plan.

The endeavor, then, will be resumed when Airbus sees rates going up again as the decision is just a temporary halt of the project, according to one of Airbus’ spokespersons.

Halted operations means halted jobs

As a cost-saving measure, the assembly company will pause new investments as the cancelation also comes a day after easyJet (EC) deferred a 24 A321 aircraft delivery at the request of its founder, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou.

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury sais on his part, “We are reducing all nature of costs which are no longer absolutely necessary for the short term and preserving the ability to go through the crisis.”

In contrast, CGT union official Xavier Petrachi claimed that the arrival of the assembly line must be maintained, even if it is a nonessential investment.

Additionally, French and German unions said that the company asked staff to take paid leave for 10 days by mid-May, as reported Reuters. The aircraft assembler already had temporarily closed its Spanish, German and US sites during April as a precautionary procedure.

In the same tune, Boeing customers are also suspending orders for the current year and beyond to delay prior payment commitments as a way to preserve their cash flow.

The updated announcements follow the liquidity and customer support actions that CEO Faury outlined in March.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
AirbusAirbus A321
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0