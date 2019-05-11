Airbus Delivers 70 Aircraft in April, Secures Five Orders

LONDON – Airbus has unveiled its monthly report for deliveries and orders in April 2019. The manufacturer has been slow on the order book, securing only five units for the A350XWB and A330neo programmes combined.

Three Airbus A350-900s were ordered for Lufthansa Technik on behalf of the German government, which will become an all-new A350XWB operator away from mainline Lufthansa.

The other two units, which were for the A330-800neo, are to go to Uganda Airlines, which will position the national carrier as a brand new Airbus customer.

Photo: Clément Alloing

The Airbus backlog is at 7,287 aircraft as of April 30, showing strong feedback to demand.

A total of 70 aircraft to 35 different customers were delivered last month, reflecting a monthly production rate of around 17.5 aircraft.

Photo: Clément Alloing

For the single-aisle segment, three A220s and 57 A320s were handed out to customers. Out of the 57 A320s, 47 were in the neo configuration.

On the widebody front, two A330neos were delivered, followed by eight A350XWBs, both in the -900 and -1000 variations.

Airbus highlighted Air Mauritius’ first A330-900neo delivery as a significant event. This aircraft was delivered through Air Lease Corporation.

Photo: Clément Alloing

Another highlight was for Air Arabia who received its first A321neo, also through the channels of Air Lease Corporation.

The numbers on the order front could be seen as surprisingly low, and they most likely will be as we proceed through May.

As the Paris Air Show is coming up next month, it is then where we will see the numbers spark as the manufacturer goes up against the likes of Boeing and Embraer.

It will be interesting to see what Airbus has up its sleeve, especially with the problems Boeing has had with the 737 MAX, and whether that will throw any orders into disrepute.