LONDON – The European consortium Airbus accelerated deliveries of its jets in March, surpassing last year’s first quarter which was partially affected by the pandemic.

The company had delivered 122 aircraft in the first quarter of 2020, then halting them due to the restrictions imposed in the industry.

Airbus A320neo flight test Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

A Slow Start

After a slow start, Airbus has delivered 53 aircraft in the first two months of 2021 and wants to continue to accelerate following March 2021. Hamburg-based Airbus Finkenwerder News blog that closely follows A320 production has confirmed that deliveries increased, doubled to 44 compared to January.

Airbus has a production ratio of 40 aircraft/month for the A320 family. Airbus will also deliver the A220s, A330s, and A350s. Many jets have gone into storage due to low demand, while narrow-body aircraft have a market out there, especially in the United States and China. Airbus would like to repeat the 2020 delivery number of 566 aircraft.

On its part, rival Boeing delivered 157 aircraft in 2020, a figure affected by problems with the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner. For the time being, it has delivered 48 aircraft in the first two months of the year.

Airbus A330-800Neo Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways