MIAMI – Airbus and Shipping and logistics firm CMA CGM Group have agreed to a purchase of four A350F freighter aircraft under a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The deal, which is expected to be completed in the following weeks, will bring CMA CGM’s total Airbus fleet to nine aircraft, five of which are A330-200Fs.

According to Airbus, the aircraft will be operated by CMA CGM AIR CARGO, the CMA CGM Group’s newly created air cargo division.

Image: Airbus

The Airbus A350F Freighter

The A350F is based on the A350, the world’s most advanced long-range leader. The aircraft has a big cargo door on the main deck and a fuselage length that is optimized for cargo operations. Over 70% of the airframe is constructed of modern materials, giving in a 30t reduced take-off weight and a fuel burn that is at least 20% lower than its nearest competitor.

Airbus says the A350F serves all cargo markets (Express, general cargo, special cargo…) and is the only new generation freighter aircraft ready for the enhanced 2027 ICAO CO2 emissions standards in the large freighter category, with a 109t payload capability (+3t payload/ 11 percent more volume than its competition).

Image: Airbus

Comments from Airbus CCO, Airbus International

“We are proud to welcome CMA CGM AIR CARGO in the group of operators for the A350F and we are equally pleased to support the company’s future strategic development,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International.

”The A350F will fit seamlessly into the carrier’s existing fleet of Airbus freighters. Thanks to its composite airframe and latest technology engines, it will bring unbeatable efficiency in terms of fuel burn, economics, and CO₂ emissions, empowering the long-term sustainable growth of the Group.”

Scherer added that having an early endorsement by such an international cargo powerhouse as the CMA CGM Group was “very gratifying.”