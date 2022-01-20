DALLAS – Airbus has terminated a contract it had with Qatar Airways (QR) for 50 A321neo aircraft the airline was to deploy to establish new routes.

Airbus’ announcement of the order cancelation increases the stakes in a dispute with one of its largest customers over the grounding and non-delivery of A350 planes.

The move is expected to exacerbate a dispute that drew closer to a rare courtroom confrontation on Thursday, with a procedural hearing in London scheduled for the week of April 26 over the airline’s claim for US$600m in compensation for A350 defects.

In skeletal arguments submitted during a scheduling hearing over the A350 dispute at a division of Britain’s High Court on Thursday, Airbus revealed it was walking away from the deal for A321neos, according to Reuters sources familiar with the case.

“We confirm we did terminate the contract for 50 A321s with Qatar Airways in accordance with our rights,” an Airbus spokesman said following a filing setting out provisional arguments, reported earlier by Bloomberg News.

Tit for Tat

The Airbus-Qatar dispute centers around the premature corrosion of the surface below the paint on some of Qatar’s A350 aircraft. This defect exposes the copper mesh lightning protection that covers the aircraft.

While Airbus says the planes are airworthy, regulators in Doha grounded 21 of QR’s 53 A350s until a fix is devised, costing the airline millions in lost revenue. Court documents show that this amounts to around US$4m a day.

Late last year, Airbus said it was seeing legal options for settling the dispute. Qatar is asking British judges to order Airbus to not deliver any more A350s until the defect has been fixed. However, at one point, the manufacturer said that the problem was due to an early production glitch that had already been remedied.

Airbus said it would “deny in total” the airline’s complaint. It has accused QR of trying to mischaracterize the problems as a safety concern.

Qatar Airways is anticipated to challenge the cancellation of the A321neo deal, as it has stated that it intends to take possession of the planes despite its refusal to purchase any more A350s until a disagreement about surface erosion on the larger planes is settled.

The A321 order derives from a ten-year-old agreement that was worth US$4.6bn at list prices at the time. It was later changed to upgrade 10 A321s to a newer model.

