MIAMI – Airbus Atlantic, a wholly-owned Airbus subsidiary and a global player in the aerostructures area has been formally founded.

With its Premium passenger seat portfolio, the new company seeks to provide Airbus and other aircraft manufacturers like Dassault Aviation, Bombardier, and ATR with “state-of-the-art quality and operational excellence,” according to a company press release.

The new enterprise, launched on January 1, brings together the expertise, resources, and skills of Airbus’s Nantes and Montoir-de-Bretagne facilities, as well as the central functions linked with their activities and the STELIA Aerospace sites around the world.

This unification is part of the transformation initiative announced in April 2021, which aims to enhance the value chain of aerostructure assembly inside Airbus’ industrial setup, which is considered core business for the European airframer.

Not only will Airbus Atlantic be a critical component of the group’s value chain, it will also be a prominent player in the aerostructure supply chain, with over 500 direct and 2,000 indirect suppliers.

Image: Airbus

Comments from Airbus Atlantic

“At the heart of Airbus, Airbus Atlantic aims at meeting the great challenges linked to a sustainable aviation industry, pioneering new technologies”, said Cédric Gautier, CEO of Airbus Atlantic.

“Our first mission will be to ensure the satisfaction of all our customers and to establish new standards of excellence in terms of quality and operational efficiency. I have full confidence in the talent, enthusiasm, and commitment of the Airbus Atlantic teams to write this new chapter of our history with success.”

With 13,000 staff in five countries and three continents, and an estimated business volume of around €3.5bn, Airbus Atlantic is the world number two for aerostructures, world number one for pilot seats, and ranks in the top three for Business Class and First Class passenger seats, which continue to be marketed under the STELIA Aerospace brand.