DALLAS – Airbus, together with Tarmac Aerosave, announced its plans to establish an aircraft lifecycle center in Chengdu, China, which is expected to launch operations next year.

The center will engage in a wide variety of aircraft maintenance and recycling operations, including aircraft parking and storage, maintenance, upgrades, conversions, dismantling, and recycling services.

Although the aircraft manufacturer has not specified which aircraft types would be serviced, it can be assumed that services will revolve around Chinese airlines’ vast fleets of Airbus aircraft.

According to Klaus Roewe, SVP Airbus Customer Services, the secondary market for aircraft in China will see high demand over the next 20 years, positioning Airbus to be a manufacturing leader in the region.

China’s Aviation Market

China has become one of the largest aviation markets in the world, with Boeing and Airbus vying for orders from their many airlines.

With such high stakes, geopolitics has become a critical factor in the navigation of the Chinese market, with

Currently, over 1,700 Airbus aircraft are flown in China, with some of the largest operators being China Southern, China Eastern Airlines, and Air China. For example, China Southern currently has 382 active Airbus aircraft in its fleet, including 299 Airbus A320 family aircraft, 35 A330s, 11 A350s, and three A380s.

Many of the airline’s older Airbus aircraft now operate for its subsidiary, Chongqing Airlines, showcasing the possible future market of secondary aircraft in the country.

By setting up a strong presence in China, Airbus will be able to capture demand for aircraft maintenance and recycling services as will clearly be needed in the future.

Will COMAC Be Able to Compete With Airbus and Boeing?

As China builds on its global infrastructure and grows its sphere of influence, it has invested heavily in its state-owned aircraft manufacturing company, COMAC.

The aerospace manufacturer has worked to develop aircraft with seat capacities over 150, with the first being the ARJ21, which first entered service with Chengdu Airlines in 2016.

The company plans to introduce its newest aircraft, the C919 to the Chinese market as soon as possible. The development of the aircraft has stalled, however, with the company’s failure to receive certification for the aircraft by its target of end-of-year 2021.

The C919 is a direct competitor to Airbus and Boeing aircraft and will be a test of China’s ability to compete with the two mainstream aircraft manufacturers.