Airbus A350XWB Receives Certification from Transport Ministry of Japan

LONDON – Airbus has announced today that their A350 XWB has received its type certification from the Transport Ministry of Japan today.

The news comes as Japan Airlines prepares to receive the first of its 31 ordered aircraft which they placed in 2013 later this year, the carrier has an agreement for 18 A350-900s and 13 A350-1000s.

Airbus Japan President Stephane Ginoux said, “Receiving the A350 XWB Type Certification from the Japanese authorities is a great achievement. We are very pleased that Japan Airlines will join soon other world class carriers flying the world’s most modern widebody aircraft”.

Japan Civil Aviation Bureau Director General, Kuniharu Ebina (right) and Airbus SVP Head of A350 Programme, Patrick Piedrafita (left) hold certification notice for the A350XWB in Japan

Japan Airline currently operates a widebody fleet of Boeing 777 and Boeings 787 Dreamliner aircraft, with the A350 becoming the third edition to the carriers widebody fleet.

Airbus will surely be keeping a close eye on the success of the A350 with the carrier as the order placed in 2013 was the first ever order for Airbus aircraft placed by the Japanese carrier.

The carrier is expected to receive its first A350-900 in the middle of the year with them confirming that the A350 fleet will be used to serve on major domestic routes with the inaugural flight being operated on its Haneda – Fukuoka route from September, as the airline looks to replace its ageing widebody types.

With the certification now complete it looks like the planned arrival date for the delivery of the aircraft is on track, and if the aircraft shows the same success as it has in the European market we may see the carrier potentially order more of these aircraft as they begin to update their ageing fleet.

The success of the A350 may even see other Japanese carriers place orders for the aircraft, with carriers such as ANA struggling recently to keep their Dreamliner aircraft in their air due to a fault with the engines.

If the A350 shows it is capable of handling the Japanese market we may see carriers order these planes alongside or too even replace some of their Dreamliner orders.