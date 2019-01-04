Airbus A319neo Engine CFM LEAP 1A Receives Joint Certification

LONDON – The Airbus A319neo that is powered by the CFM LEAP-1A engines has received joint type certification from both the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

This certification means that all CFM LEAP-1A-powered A320 family aircraft are now certified.

It has taken Airbus a year and a half to get the A319neo to this point, following an extensive flight certification program. The aircraft made its first flight in March 2017.

The variant has racked up over 500 flight hours over the certification program.

Also, the first ACJ139neo (Airbus Corporate Jet) can now be delivered during the first half of 2019.

The A319neo is the smallest version of the A320neo family and can seat 140 passengers in a two-class configuration, as well as up to 160 passengers in a single class cabin.

The A319neo also has a range of up to 3,750 nautical miles—also boasting an impressive takeoff performance, allowing it to operate at more challenging airports than the larger members of the A320neo family.

The other variant of the A319neo, powered by Pratt & Whitney’s PW1100G GTF (Geared Turbofan) is still undergoing its type certification program.

This announcement is another major milestone for the A320 family, which is one of the most popular planes in the skies.