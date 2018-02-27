Airbnb Looking to Launch a New Airline

MIAMI — Airbnb CEO and founder, Brian Chesky, revealed that his company is working to launch a new airline to offer customers a “one-stop shop” for flights and accommodation.

The project was announced by Chesky over the weekend in an interview with The Sunday Times.

“We’ve seriously considered a lot of things around aviation and we’ve spent a lot of time exploring different concepts,” he said.

“We definitely want to make sure, though, that we can get into the end-to-end trip business.”

However, during the interview, the CEO didn’t share any details about the plan or how seriously he might be considering it.

Airbnb is an online marketplace or a homestay network where customers may rent short-term lodging in residential properties.

Chesky said he is looking to emulate Amazon with this new idea because “of all the big tech companies, the way Amazon has approached building their business to a one-stop shop for shopping is probably most similar to what we’re trying to do.”

A year ago, Airbnb teased that it was working on a tool to book flights, and in April, Chesky posted a tweet asking his followers what they thought the “perfect flying experience” would look like.

Let's say you could wave a magic wand and have the perfect flying experience, what would that look like? — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) April 12, 2017

Chesky answered tweets and seemed to be focused on an experience that would make air travel faster, cheaper, and more luxurious.

Airbnb has already made some partnerships with airlines, such as a mileage-earning option with Delta Air Lines and Amedeo, the leasing company that announced plans to apply for an AOC in 2018 to offer seats on its Airbus A380s to existing carriers or other companies, like Airbnb, from 2022.

The lessor said it would charge a competitive utility return on a capital fee under the new model.