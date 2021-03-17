MIAMI – AerFin has announced the delivery of the Boeing 777-300ER, expanding the company’s Boeing platform product portfolio.

AerFin is a leading specialist in providing cost-saving aftermarket support solutions to the aviation industry. The company offers completely bespoke services ranging from whole aircraft and engine sale or lease, through to tailored flight-hour component support solutions.

With the highest utilization rates relative to any other wide-body aircraft during the COVID pandemic, AerFin states on its website that the Boeing 777-300ER will remain a crucial asset for passenger and cargo traffic on high-demand long-haul routes.

Image: AerFin

Top-quality Boeing 777-300ER Material

As per AerFin’s March 15 press release, the company will provide its customers with a stock of top-quality Boeing 777-300ER parts as the aircraft is currently being dismantled by Tarmac Aerospace in Tarbes (France).

“This is an extensive project in several diverse situations,” commented Auvinash Narayen, SVP Commercial and Asset Management, AerFin. “It is not only the first 777-300ER to be part of the AerFin portfolio, but it can also enable us to continue supporting our precious Boeing customer base by providing sustainable, cost-effective aftermarket solutions at a time of such serious need.”

Featured image: AerFin

