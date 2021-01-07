LONDON – AerCap Holdings has announced its major business transactions during the full year and fourth quarter of 2020. Here is the breakdown.

Full Year 2020 Transactions

Signed financing transactions for approximately US$8.3 bn.

Signed lease agreements for 97 aircraft.

Purchased 36 new aircraft.

Executed sale transactions for 46 aircraft.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Transactions

Signed financing transactions for approximately US$2.8 bn.

Signed lease agreements for 31 aircraft, including 9 widebody aircraft and 22 narrowbody aircraft.

Purchased 18 aircraft, including 12 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft, one Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and 5 Embraer E2s.

Executed sale transactions for 12 aircraft, including two Airbus A320 Family aircraft, two Boeing 737NGs, two Boeing 737 Classics, two Boeing 757s, three Boeing 767-300ERs and one Boeing 777-300 from AerCap’s owned portfolio.

AerCap A320Neo. Photo: AerCap

Pricing of Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes

AerCap has announced that AerCap Ireland Capital Designated Activity Company and AerCap Global Aviation Trust, each a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, priced their offering of senior notes, consisting of US$ 1 bn on aggregate principal amount of 1.75 % Senior Notes due 2026.

The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Company and certain other subsidiaries of the Company. The Issuers intend to use the net proceeds from the Notes for general corporate purposes.

The Company has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) on Form F-3 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the underwritten offering to which this communication relates. The registration statement automatically became effective upon filing on April 6, 2018.

Featured image: AerCap Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: AerCap Holdings

