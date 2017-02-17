Airways Magazine

AEI Signs LOI for 8 Bombardier CRJ200 SF Freighter Conversions

February 17
10:52 2017
MIAMI — Aeronautical Engineers, Inc., (AEI) has signed a Letter of Intent to convert at least eight CRJ200 to Special Freighters (SF) to Canadian aerospace firm Avmax.

The LOI calls for the freighter conversions to commence in late 2017. As of right now, the modification touch labor for the conversions will be accomplished at Commercial Jet’s Dothan, Alabama facility.

“Avmax truly understands the CRJ200 and we are delighted they acknowledge the value in the AEI CRJ200 SF,” said Robert Convey, AEI Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “The synergy of these two companies will definitely be a benefit to all current and future CRJ200 SF operators.”

As one of the world’s largest lessors of CRJs with 65 aircraft of the type in its portfolio, Avmax is uniquely positioned in the industry to provide tailored solutions to its customer base. Additionally, Avmax helps aircraft operators maximize the reliability of their operations with globally integrated services ranging from aircraft leasing and operations to component repairs and spares requirements.

Avmax intends to make the CRJ200 SF freighters available for sale and/or wet/dry leasing options to operators around the world.

This Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) conversion includes the installation of a large cargo door on the left side of the fuselage, the installation of a 9G rigid cargo/smoke barrier and the modification of the main deck to a Class E cargo compartment.

Last December, AEI delivered the first CRJ200SF to Michigan-based Gulf & Caribbean Cargo (IFL Group), and in January, AEI and Mexico’s Aeronaves TSM signed a contract for two conversions.

28
