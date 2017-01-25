Airways Magazine

AEI to Convert two CRJ200SFs for Mexico’s T.S.M.

January 25
10:33 2017
MIAMI — Aeronautical Engineers, Inc., (AEI) has signed a contract to convert two CRJ200 to Special Freighters (SF) to Mexican cargo carrier Aeronaves T.S.M.

According to a statement, the first CRJ200 will commence modification in Q2 2017, with delivery in mid-2017. The second aircraft will undergo through the conversion in July 2017, with delivery scheduled for October.

Both freighter conversions will take place at Commercial Jet’s premises located in Dothan, Alabama, which are one of three authorized AEI Conversion Centers worldwide.

Last December, AEI delivered the first CRJ200SF to Michigan-based Gulf & Caribbean Cargo (IFL Group).

This Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) conversion includes the installation of a large cargo door on the left side of the fuselage, the installation of a 9G rigid cargo/smoke barrier and the modification of the main deck to a Class E cargo compartment.

Once converted, the aircraft will be able to hold up to 14,840 pounds (6,730kg) of payload on the main deck, offering eight pallet positions for containers.

Aeronaves T.S.M. is a major customer for AEI, as the company currently operates three AEI-converted McDonnell Douglas MD-80SFs, and will take delivery of an additional two MD-80SF freighters during the first quarter of this year. Besides these aircraft, the company operates eight DC-9, all of them freighter aircraft.

Based in Saltillo, Mexico, Aeronaves T.S.M. operates both chartered flights and cargo operations, mostly for DHL Aviation.

