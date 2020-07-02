Airways Magazine

ACI, IATA: Governments Should Bear Public Health Risk

July 02
2020
MIAMI – Airports Council International (ACI) World and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) have called today authorities to bear the costs related to public health measures that mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on the industry and broader economy.

The call is supported by the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) in partnership with member states and organizations to provide global guidelines for a sustainable restart and recovery of the sector.

IATA already urged governments to implement ICAO’s COVID-19 guidelines.
Photo: ICAO.

An Urgent Call for Safe Aviation

As the industry started to take flight, ACI and IATA encouraged governments to ensure the efficacy of their actions for passengers’ safety. The call is to implement health checks, sanitization, and social distancing.

Due to these roles and responsibilities, both organizations believe that from now on airlines and airport operators should be included in national discussions to assess the practicalities of implementing these solutions.

ACI Director’s Point of View

Regarding this, ACI World Director, Luis Felipe de Oliveira said that the cost of any health measures that are required “should be borne by governments”.

Quoting the Safely Restarting Aviation — ACI and IATA Joint Approach, de Oliveira added that public funding obligation should include infrastructure or operational changes needed for its implementation.

On its part, IATA’s Director General and CEO, Alexandre de Juniac recalled that the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended authorities to pay the extra costs of health and safety actions.

Headquarters of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Montreal.

Implementation of ICAO’s TakeOff guidance

Through the Council Aviation Recovery Task Force (CART), ICAO will adress public health roles of the industry on its TakeOff guidance alongside governments and organizations.

Even when ICAO’s measures for safeguarding public health have been already introduced by carriers and airfields, today is when ACI and IATA aligned an approach on funding responsabilities to ensure their application.

Beyond the difficulties of aligning interests on a global public health response, associations are adding up third parties in a combined effort. Now, the recovery of aviation and pandemic mitigation, at least in words, will not only rely on massively affected carriers and airfields.

Comments
0
Sofia Marrero

