A Look From Above: The Airbus Facility in Hamburg (+Photos)

LONDON – One of Airways’ regular contributors Dirk Grothe has this week sent in some photos from his photography flight over the Airbus facility at Hamburg Finkenwerder (XFW).

The photos you are about to see feature aircraft at different stages of the production line, which is always interesting to see!

The first photo shows a number of IndiGo A320neo and A321neo aircraft all parked up in storage awaiting its delivery date. All of those aircraft already have its Indian registrations already visible.

The second picture represents the current flight-line at XFW at the moment, with several aircraft currently undergoing tests.

Some key aircraft include the first Airbus A321neos for Iberia Express, with the registration of EC-NGP as well as Viva Aerobus’s A321neo too registered as XA-VBA.

Two new Lufthansa Airbus A320neos with the future registrations of D-AINY and D-AIJB are seen parked with no engines attached to the airframes as of yet. Delivery dates remain unclear at this point. These aircraft are currently wearing test registrations.

One of Dirk’s main highlights was the last of three Airbus A380s destined for All Nippon Airways. JA383A was pictured here the day before its ferry-flight to Toulouse as it will continue preparations for its delivery in October, which is a delayed date.

Two of Gulf Air’s brand new aircraft, one A320neo and one A321neo were also seen in storage with engines attached.

At the flight-line, there was also some first unit types for prospective customers.

JetStar’s Japanese subsidiary will receive its first Airbus A321neo soon, registered as JA26LR in a brand new livery for the Jetstar brand itself.

Juneyao Airlines will also be receiving its first Airbus A321neo as well. Registered as B-30EQ, the aircraft sports a special floral livery.

Finally, Scandinavian Airlines will receive its first of the same aircraft type dubbed SE-DMO, seen here in storage with its engines covered up.

Overall, these photos from Dirk could suggest that it is still business as usual over at Airbus when it comes to production.

However, with airlines deferring on deliveries because of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, it always begs the question of how long these aircraft will stay on the flight-line and in storage for…

Amazing thanks once again to Dirk Grothe for sending these shots in!