The Boeing 737 MAX Makes a Splash

MIAMI — Boeing has rolled out a video, showing the certification testing required to demonstrate the 737 MAX’s ability to operate on wet runways.

Last July, the second flight test aircraft (N8702L • 1A002 • MSN 36989 • LN 5668) was in MARCO at Glasgow, Montana, where the aircraft traveled through a trough filled with 3.000 gallons of water to simulate wet runway conditions.

For the first time in its testing programs, Boeing was able to use unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to document the tests.

The test validates the behavior of the aircraft on wet runways, and verifies that neither the water under the aircraft not the spray generated by the nose landing gear will enter the engines or the APU. The aircraft executed several runs to test different scenarios, including the use of thrust reversals.

Four 737 MAX 8s were used in the initial test and certification program, which will culminate in delivery of the first production MAX to launch customer Southwest Airlines in the second quarter of 2017.

This would be the third time Southwest launches a 737 variant, as it did in 1981 with the 737-300 program, which entered service in 1984, and lately in December 1997 with the 737-700.

Currently, Boeing’s order book for the 737 MAX family aircraft stands at about 3,600 aircraft, from over 60 customers. Largest orders come from Indonesia’s Lion Air (201 MAX 9 aircraft), Southwest Airlines (200 MAX 8), and Air Lease Corporation, with 118 aircraft.