2021 Airline Excellence Award Winners Announced

MIAMI – For 2021, Airline Ratings, the Australia-based aviation safety and product rating agency awarded its coveted Airline Excellence Award.

The first award went to Qatar Airways (QR) for Best Airline, nabbing the prestigious spot from last year’s winner, Air New Zealand (NZ), which held the title for several other years in the past.

This prestigious award is carefully decided by the organization’s staff of global editors who take into account everything from customer service, passenger comfort, online presence, to most importantly, airline safety records. This year, all airlines’ services during the pandemic were also taken into account.

Financial results were not considered this time around as most airlines suffered financially during the COVID-19 crisis.

Qatar Airways A7-AHR Airbus A320. Photo: Robert Dumitrescu/Airways

Why Qatar Airways?

Qatar Airways offers an economy cabin as well as several premium options, with over 126 destinations. From the beginning of the pandemic, QR was one of the few airlines that continued offering service, which in the end put them ahead of other airlines to win the award.

Joining QR in the top 5 worldwide airlines are NZ, followed by Singapore Airlines (SQ) at position 3, with QR and Emirates (EK) rounding out the list at 4 and 5 respectively. Additionally, SQ won for Best First Class, Virgin Atlantic (VS) for Best Cabin Crew, and QR for Best Airport Lounge.