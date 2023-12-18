Industry Resilience: Navigating November 2023 Challenges

DALLAS — In November 2023, global airlines like American Airlines (AA), Delta Air Lines (DL), and United Airlines (UA), along with China Eastern (MU), China Southern (CZ), and Air China (CA), demonstrated resilience and adaptability in navigating Q423 challenges.

European and global players such as Ryanair (FR), IndiGo (6E), Turkish Airlines (TK), and LATAM Airlines Group (LA) also played significant roles in the recovery.

Salt Lake City E-Jets tails | United Airlines and Delta Air Lines. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

In November 2023, global airports played a pivotal role in the aviation industry’s recovery. These airports, including Atlanta International, Tokyo Haneda, and London Heathrow, continued to be key players in fostering global connectivity and showcasing resilience.

N874NN American B737-800 KDCA DCA (Potomac approach/river visual). Photo: Jinyuan Liu/Airways



US Giants: Navigating Turbulence, Sustaining Momentum

American Airlines

In November 2023, American Airlines (AA) operated 165,868 flights, a 12.3% decrease from November 2019, and a decline of 4.0% compared to October 2023.

N419DX, Delta Air Lines Airbus A330neo. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines (DL) operated 132,779 flights in November 2023, facing a 13.0% decrease from November 2019. A 6.3% reduction compared to October 2023 shows a gradual recovery trajectory. A 13.0% decline in frequency from last month becomes a backdrop against the more encouraging 6.3% reduction when compared to November 2019.

United Airlines brand new Airbus A321neo at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX). Photo: Chris Goulet/Airways

United Airlines

United Airlines (UA) confronted substantial headwinds in November 2023, experiencing a 16.9% reduction in frequency compared to pre-pandemic levels, totaling 122,003 flights, an 8.2% decline from October 2023.

United recognizes the importance of optimizing flight frequencies. By fine-tuning its flight schedules, UA aims to ensure operational efficiency while catering to the changing preferences and needs of travelers. Loyalty programs play a pivotal role in UA’s recovery strategy.

The Star Alliance is Born – UA is one of the five founding members (United Airlines, Scandinavian Airlines, Thai Airways, Air Canada, and Lufthansa) of the alliance gathered together, in May 1997. Photo: Star Alliance

Strategic partnerships with hotel and car rental companies further bolster UA’s recovery efforts. Recognizing the interconnected nature of the travel experience, UA seeks to provide passengers with seamless and convenient solutions beyond air travel. These partnerships not only enhance the overall customer experience but also contribute to the diversification of revenue streams for the airline.

N8828L Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-8 KPAE. Photo: Brandon Siska/Airways

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines (WN) defied industry norms with an 11.3% increase in flight frequency compared to pre-pandemic figures, reaching 125,056 flights in November 2023.

China Eastern Airlines B-5941 Airbus A330-243. Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways

Chinese Aviation

China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines (MU) experienced a marginal 0.3% decrease in flight frequency, totaling 66,469 flights in November 2023, an 8.0% decline from the previous month.

China Southern Airlines B-20CK Boeing 777ER. Photo: Michal Mendyk/Airways

China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines (CZ) demonstrated a 0.9% decrease in flight frequency compared to November 2019, totaling 65,952 flights in November 2023.

This trajectory, contrasted with a 4.7% reduction from October 2023, highlights a measured recovery amidst ongoing turbulence in the aviation industry.

Air China B-6073 Airbus A330-243. Photo: Roberto Leiro/Airways

Air China

Air China (CA) demonstrates a 20.3% increase in flight frequency compared to November 2019, with a total of 49,546 flights in November 2023. This positive trend contrasts with a 4.2% reduction from the previous month.

Ryanair 9H-QDK Boeing 737-800. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways

Ryanair

LCC Ryanair (FR) demonstrates a remarkable 13.3% increase in flight frequency compared to November 2019, with a total of 64,954 flights in November 2023. However, this ascent is juxtaposed against a 31.1% decline from October 2023, reflecting a tumultuous yet dynamic recovery phase.

Indigo VT-ITJ Airbus A320-271N. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

IndiGo

IndiGo (6E) showcased a 29.5% surge in frequency, totaling 59,450 flights in November 2023. Despite a modest 2.4% decline compared to last month, the airline’s upward trajectory positions it as a key player in the industry’s resurgence. Furthermore, surpassing pre-pandemic levels with a 31.2% increase, 6E stands out as one of the few airlines exceeding pre-pandemic flight frequencies.

LATAM PT-MUA Boeing 777-300ER (Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Livery). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group (LA) showcased a marginal 0.4% increase in flight frequency compared to pre-pandemic November, totaling 43,959 flights in November 2023. The fractional increase contrasts with a 0.5% decline when compared to October 2023.

Turkish Airlines TC-JOL Airbus A330-300 | Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Other Airlines Leading the Recovery

Turkish Airlines (TK) charts a 5.0% increase compared to November 2019, totaling 39,020 flights in November 2023. This measured ascent follows a substantial 13.1% decline compared to October 2023, showcasing TK’s strategic approach to recovery.

Lufthansa (LH) faces a considerable 17.2% decrease in frequency compared to pre-pandemic November, totaling 35,094 flights in November 2023. Amid this downturn, LH’s narrative extends beyond numbers, painting a canvas of resilience and transformation.

easyJet debuted its Airbus A321neo at the 2018 Farnborough Air Show. Photo: Airbus

LCC Easyjet (U2) confronts headwinds with an 11.0% decline compared to November 2019, aligning with broader industry trends. This reduction, coupled with a significant 34.0% drop compared to last month, underscores the complexities and challenges inherent in the low-cost segment’s recovery.

Alaska Airlines (AS) faced a 12.8% reduction compared to November 2019, totaling 33,292 flights in November 2023. The airline’s trajectory remains nuanced, with a modest 2.5% decline compared to October 2023, suggesting a measured and strategic approach to recovery. Still, AS emerged as a key player at the end of the year with its announcement to acquire Hawaiian Airlines (HA).

Air Canada C-GHPQ Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways

Air Canada (AC) grapples with a substantial 29.9% decrease compared to November 2019, totaling 29,808 flights in November 2023. This decline, when contrasted with a 5.9% reduction compared to the previous month, underscores the heightened challenges faced by the airline.

JetBlue Airways (B6) charts a course marked by an 8.2% decrease compared to November 2019 and a marginal 0.6% decline compared to October 2023.

Japan’s All Nippon Airways (NH) is the world’s largest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways.

All Nippon Airways (NH) saw a 12.4% reduction compared to November 2019, totaling 26,350 flights in November 2023, a 3.7% decline compared to October 2023.

Spirit Airlines (NK) emerges as a dynamic player, showcasing a remarkable 35.2% surge compared to pre-pandemic November, totaling 25,990 flights in November 2023. This robust growth, combined with a fractional 0.5% decline compared to last month, positions the airline as a noteworthy contributor to the industry’s recovery, particularly in the low-cost segment.

Japan Airlines recently took delivery of its first Airbus A350-1000. Photo: Airbus

Japan Airlines (JL) saw a 4.1% increase compared to November 2019, totaling 25,597 flights in November 2023, and experienced a 2.9% decline compared to October 2023.

Azul Airlines (AD) navigates through challenges with a 4.0% increase compared to November 2019, totaling 24,859 flights in November 2023, a 5.0% decline compared to October 2023.

British Airways and easyJet aircraft at London Gatwick Airport. Photo: Gatwick Airport

Airports Analysis: November 2023

In our next analysis, we delve into the seat capacity dynamics of the major airports, comparing November 2023 figures with both the pre-pandemic benchmark of November 2019 and the preceding month, October 2023.

Delta’s final MD-90 flight, appropriately numbered DL90, arrived in Atlanta from Houston on June 2, 2020. The type had carried more than 750 million passengers. Photo: Delta Air Lines.

Atlanta International Airport

Heralded as a bustling aviation hub, Atlanta International Airport (ATL) maintains its status quo with a marginal 0.2% increase in seat capacity compared to November 2019, reaching 5,050,021 seats in November 2023, a 5.7% decline compared to October 2023.

Emirates Airbus A380 fleet at Dubai International Airport (DXB). Photo: Emirates

Dubai International Airport

Dubai International Airport’s (DXB) aviation prowess continues to unfold, with a noteworthy 5.9% surge in seat capacity compared to pre-pandemic November, totaling 4,800,991 seats in November 2023. Despite a relatively modest 1.2% decline compared to October 2023, the airport’s growth signals its resilience and strategic positioning in global air travel networks.

Panoramic view of the satellite and east cargo area of Terminal 2 at Tokyo International Airport (Haneda Airport). Photo: By MaedaAkihiko – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=106374019

Tokyo Haneda International Airport

Tokyo Haneda International Airport (HND), a vital cog in the aviation wheel, experienced a modest 2.1% reduction in seat capacity compared to November 2019, totaling 4,426,087 seats in November 2023, a 3.4% drop compared to October 2023.

London Heathrow Airport Terminal Five. Photo: London Heathrow Airport

London Heathrow Airport

London Heathrow Airport (LHR), an iconic international gateway, exhibits a 1.0% increase in seat capacity compared to pre-pandemic levels, totaling 4,031,733 seats in November 2023, a 7.3% decline compared to October 2023.

DFW International Airport. Photo: Shannon Faulk/Airways

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport

A beacon in the heart of Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) stands out with an impressive 11.9% surge in seat capacity compared to November 2019, reaching 3,976,330 seats in November 2023, a 5.7% decline compared to October 2023.

Denver International Airport. Photo: DEN

Denver International Airport

Denver International Airport (DEN) orchestrates a breathtaking crescendo, unveiling a 21.1% surge in seat capacity compared to November 2019, totaling 3,886,587 seats in November 2023, a 7.3% decrease compared to October 2023.

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Photo: Ryan Scottini/Airways

Los Angeles International Airport

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) had a 9.6% reduction in seat capacity compared to November 2019, a 5.4% dip compared to October 2023.

People take photos of a C919 large passenger aircraft before it lands at Beijing Capital International Airport, in Beijing, the capital of China, on May 28, 2023. Photo: COMAC

Beijing Capital International Airport

Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK) confronts a tempest with a substantial 29.4% decrease in seat capacity compared to the symphony of air travel in November 2019, a turbulent journey comprising 3,622,703 seats in November 2023. Yet, when the winds of challenge are stilled against a mere 0.5% decline compared to October 2023, the airport’s narrative emerges as a strategic tale of resilience and its unyielding significance in global air travel networks.

PEK’s recovery narrative unfolds amidst challenges, emphasizing a measured and strategic response to evolving industry dynamics. The airport strategically positions itself as a key international hub, contributing significantly to the broader industry recovery.

Photo: Istanbul Airport (IST)

Istanbul Airport

Istanbul Airport (IST) maintains its stance as a key international hub with a 5.1% increase in seat capacity compared to the pre-pandemic figures of November 2019, reaching 3,607,738 seats in November 2023. This is a 9.9% decline compared to October 2023.

Entrance to Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Terminal 2. Photo: Jacky Cheung, CC BY-SA 4.0

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (CAN) gracefully glides through the air travel ballet, embracing an 8.3% decrease in seat capacity compared to November 2019, a poised response totaling 3,497,012 seats in November, a 3.2% decline compared to October 2023.

Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL). Photo: Bharatahs via Wikimedia Commons

Other Global Hubs

Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) had a 4.7% decrease in seat capacity compared to November 2019, a descent to 3,475,356 seats in November 2023, and a 3.9% decline compared to October 2023.

Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG) had a 9.1% decrease in seat capacity compared to November 2019, with 3,410,305 seats in November 2023, a 5.0% decline compared to October 2023.

Air Serbia lands at Chicago O’Hare International Airport. Photo: Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA)

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) had a challenging 16.2% decrease in seat capacity compared to pre-pandemic levels, reaching 3,384,051 seats in November 2023, a 12.4% reduction compared to October 2023.

Seven Air France and two Delta Air Lines aircraft at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. Photo: Mathieu Marquer from Paris, FRANCE, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) showed a 5.6% decrease in seat capacity compared to November 2019, totaling 3,196,253 seats in November 2023, an 11.8% decline compared to October 2023.

Singapore Changi International Airport. Photo: Singapore Changi Airport

Singapore Changi Airport (SIN) showed a 10.7% decrease in seat capacity compared to November 2019, totaling 3,150,569 seats in November 2023, a 2.0% decline compared to October 2023.

Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (CGK) navigates through challenges with an 11.6% decrease in seat capacity compared to November 2019, totaling 3,129,476 seats in November 2023, a 1.9% decline compared to October 2023.

The merger between the two South Korean carriers was announced in November 2020. Photo: Hyeonwoo Noh, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Seoul Incheon International Airport (ICN) saw an 8.3% decrease in seat capacity compared to November 2019 and a measured recovery totaling 3,121,612 seats in November 2023, a 2.1% decline compared to October 2023.

Shenzhen Baoan International Airport (SZX) experienced a 13.3% increase in seat capacity compared to November 2019, with 3,104,355 seats in November 2023, a 1.3% decline compared to October 2023.

Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS) had a 25.7% surge in seat capacity compared to November 2019, reaching 3,028,116 seats in November 2023, a 6.9% decline compared to October 2023.

Lufthansa wide-body fleet at Frankfurt (FRA). Photo: Christian Winter/Airways

Frankfurt Airport (FRA) showed an 11.6% decrease in seat capacity compared to November 2019, totaling 3,023,297 seats in November 2023, a 14.2% decline compared to October 2023.

Let us know if we missed any other key airline or hub in our analysis, and be sure to share your comments on our social media channels.

Feature Image: San Francisco International Airport aerial view. Photo: Ryan Patterson/SFO. Data source: airlinedata.com