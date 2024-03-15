India’s Domestic Air Traffic Rises 4.8% in February

DALLAS — According to official data released on Friday, domestic air traffic in India rose by 4.8% annually to reach 12,648,000 passengers in February. This growth comes despite more than 155,000 passengers being affected by flight delays during the same period.

Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-February 2024 were 25,778,000, registering an annual growth of 4.74% and a monthly growth of 4.80%. Additionally, more than 1.55 lakh passengers were affected by flight delays in February, and airlines spent ₹222.11 lakh (US$267,951.95) towards facilitation.

In February, 29,143 passengers were impacted by flight cancellations, and the airlines spent ₹99.96 lakh (US$120,591.04) on compensation and facilities. Furthermore, 917 passengers were affected due to denied boarding, and the amount paid by the airlines on compensation and facilities in this regard was ₹78.19 lakh (US$94,327.87).

Indigo VT-IBQ Airbus A321Neo HKT/VTSP. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Airline Market Share, OTP

In February, scheduled domestic airlines received a total of 791 passenger-related complaints. The most common types of complaints were related to flight problems (37.8%), followed by baggage (19%), refund (16.3%), and customer service (11.1%).

Air India’s (AI) market share increased from 12.2% to 12.8% in February, while IndiGo’s (6E) market share marginally dipped from 60.2% to 60.1% in January. February also saw SpiceJet’s (SG) market share drop to 5.2%, Vistara (UK) maintain a market share of 9.9%, and Akasa Air’s (QP) market share remain at 4.5%. AIX Connect (I5), formerly AirAsia India, had a market share of 6.1%, and Alliance Air’s (9I) market share remained at 1%.

In terms of On-Time Performance (OTP) in February, AI had a rate of 56.4%, SG had a rate of 59.1%, UK had a rate of 67.4%, 6E had a rate of 72.7%, QP had a rate of 72.9%, and I5 had a rate of 73.5%. The cancellation rate for scheduled domestic airlines in February 2024 was 0.90%.

Featured image: VT-JRA AIR INDIA A350-900 LFBO TLS. Photo: Nuno Seletti/airways