India’s Domestic Air Traffic Rises 4.8% in February
Airlines Industry

India’s Domestic Air Traffic Rises 4.8% in February

VT-JRA AIR INDIA A350-900 LFBO TLS. Photo: Nuno Seletti/airways

DALLAS — According to official data released on Friday, domestic air traffic in India rose by 4.8% annually to reach 12,648,000 passengers in February. This growth comes despite more than 155,000 passengers being affected by flight delays during the same period.

Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-February 2024 were 25,778,000, registering an annual growth of 4.74% and a monthly growth of 4.80%. Additionally, more than 1.55 lakh passengers were affected by flight delays in February, and airlines spent ₹222.11 lakh (US$267,951.95) towards facilitation.

In February, 29,143 passengers were impacted by flight cancellations, and the airlines spent ₹99.96 lakh (US$120,591.04) on compensation and facilities. Furthermore, 917 passengers were affected due to denied boarding, and the amount paid by the airlines on compensation and facilities in this regard was ₹78.19 lakh (US$94,327.87).

Indigo VT-IBQ Airbus A321Neo HKT/VTSP. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways
Indigo VT-IBQ Airbus A321Neo HKT/VTSP. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Airline Market Share, OTP

In February, scheduled domestic airlines received a total of 791 passenger-related complaints. The most common types of complaints were related to flight problems (37.8%), followed by baggage (19%), refund (16.3%), and customer service (11.1%).

Air India’s (AI) market share increased from 12.2% to 12.8% in February, while IndiGo’s (6E) market share marginally dipped from 60.2% to 60.1% in January. February also saw SpiceJet’s (SG) market share drop to 5.2%, Vistara (UK) maintain a market share of 9.9%, and Akasa Air’s (QP) market share remain at 4.5%. AIX Connect (I5), formerly AirAsia India, had a market share of 6.1%, and Alliance Air’s (9I) market share remained at 1%.

In terms of On-Time Performance (OTP) in February, AI had a rate of 56.4%, SG had a rate of 59.1%, UK had a rate of 67.4%, 6E had a rate of 72.7%, QP had a rate of 72.9%, and I5 had a rate of 73.5%. The cancellation rate for scheduled domestic airlines in February 2024 was 0.90%.

To learn more about Indian aviation, join host Vinay Bhaskara and special guest Mr. Devesh R. Agarwal, Indian aviation expert and former President of the Bangalore Chamber of Commerce, in episode seven, season five of The Airways Podcast.

Featured image: VT-JRA AIR INDIA A350-900 LFBO TLS. Photo: Nuno Seletti/airways

Podcast Indian Aviation Deep Dive
Podcast Indian Aviation Deep Dive

Tags:

Share This Post:

Digital Editor
Digital Editor @airwaysmag │ AVSEC Interpreter │ Webflow Developer @talknexo │ Visual Artist

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Finnair's A321ceo at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. Photo: Simone Chellini/Airways
Airlines, Trip Report

Trip Report: Flying Finnair’s A321 to Helsinki

March 15, 2024
Etihad Airways A6-APH Airbus A380. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways
Airlines, Industry

Etihad Airways Reports Strong February Passenger Growth

March 15, 2024
N336FR Frontier Airlines Airbus A320-251NX KLAS LAS. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways
Airlines, AVJobs

Frontier Airlines Opens Crew Base in Cleveland

March 14, 2024
Qatar Airways an Aer Lingus codeshare flying aircraft. Render: Qatar Airways
Airlines, Business / Finance

Qatar Airways, Aer Lingus Launch New Codeshare Agreement

March 14, 2024

You cannot copy content of this page

X