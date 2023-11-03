Icelandair Announces Expanded Flight Schedule for 2024

DALLAS — Icelandair (FI) has unveiled its flight schedule for 2024, which is set to be its most extensive to date. The airline will offer flights to over 50 destinations, providing travelers with a wide range of options. To enhance connectivity, Icelandair will have three connection banks within the day, allowing passengers to transfer between them.

With a focus on Europe and North America, Icelandair will have daily flights to 28 destinations. 19 of these routes will have more than one flight a day, providing flexibility for travelers. In addition, the airline will introduce Halifax and Pittsburgh in the summer of 2024.

To accommodate the expanded flight schedule, Icelandair plans to add three Boeing 737-8 aircraft to its fleet in 2024. This will bring the total number of aircraft in the company’s fleet to 42, with 21 being 737 MAX planes.

TF-ICE, Icelandair Boeing 737-8 MAX @KDEN | Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Halifax, Pittsburgh Destinations

The Icelandic carrier will begin offering flights to Halifax for the first time, making it the twelfth destination in the US. The schedule will include four flights a week, starting in mid-May and running until the end of October 2024.

Pittsburgh is another new addition to FI’s flight schedule. With three flights a week, Pennsylvania’s second-largest city will be connected to the airline’s network from May 31 to mid-October 2024.

Icelandair’s commitment to increasing connectivity is evident through its plans to offer 800 different connections in 2024. This will be further enhanced through codeshare agreements with other airlines, providing even more travel options for passengers.

Additionally, the airline expects available seat kilometers (ASK) to increase by at least 10% compared to the previous year, showcasing the company’s growth and ambition for the future.

Featured image: Icelandair (TF-ICY) Boeing 737-8. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways