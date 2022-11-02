Airplanes under Your Feet: Hong Kong Airport’s New Sky Bridge

DALLAS – Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) now has a sky bridge that lets passengers transfer between Terminal 1 and HGK’s satellite concourse.

What’s the stand-out feature? The sky bridge, which is 200 meters long and 28 meters high, has ample flooring made of glass, so you’ll witness any widebody aircraft, including the Airbus A380, taxi right below your feet.

The two connecting ends of the bridge have a dedicated observation deck and some restaurants that are set to open in the near future. The exact price of the construction of this marvel is unclear due to significant delays in its setting up due to COVID-19, but estimates are around HK$900m ( approx. US$115m).

A Cathay Pacific A330 passing under the Sky Bridge | Photo: Hongkongairport.com

Comments from AAHK

Ricky Leung, executive director of engineering and technology with Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK), said, “Sky Bridge is aspired to be the iconic feature at HKIA… It offers passengers a spectacular view of the entire airport with the nearby landscape as the backdrop.”

Mr. Leung added, “Passengers have a brand new spot for snapshots before they go on with their journey. It is a part of our efforts in renewing and enhancing the passenger experience at HKIA. Together with other upgraded airport facilities, we look forward to welcoming passengers from around the world.”

A similar sky bridge exists in Kuala Lumpur’s KLIA 2 but is limited to narrowbody movement. HKIA’s new sky bridge is indeed certified to handle the A380 or code F aircraft to pass under with complete safety assured.

Ricky Leung at the Sky Bridge | Photo: Hongkongairport.com

A Better Passenger Experience

Up until now, those passengers who needed to get to the satellite concourse needed to get on a shuttle bus that cost some time, but with the new direct link with a fabulous view, travelers can cut down on time significantly and enjoy convenience, too.

As stated by thestandard.com.hk, Leung further said passengers in the future can also better plan for their trips as they no longer risk missing their flight due to shuttle bus delays.

He added that travelers will find the new bridge useful, and more people will choose to walk through it to reach their flights.

Hongkongairport.com

A passenger flying to Taiwan said it was easier for her to use the bridge instead of the shuttle bus.

“It’s amazing to see planes go under your feet,” the passenger added, as stated in the report.

Featured image: Hongkongairport.com

