2/14/2010: Hola Airlines Ceases Operations

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, Spanish airline Hola Airlines (H5) ceased operations in 2010. H5 was based in Palma de Mallorca, Mallorca, Spain. The carrier operated European charter and ACMI services from its base at Palma Airport (PMI), an international airport located 8 km east of Palma, adjacent to the village of Can Pastilla.

The carrier also had a secondary hub at Madrid Barajas International Airport (MAD). Hola was the second airline in Spain to cease operations in 2010. The first one was Quantum Air (QO).

Pictured at Manchester, UK (MAN) is Boeing 737-300 (EC-IEZ). Photo: Ken Fielding/https://www.flickr.com/photos/kenfielding, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

A Seven-Year Run

Established in 2002, the airline was set up by Mario Hidalgo, who previously controlled Air Europa Express (X5). In addition, Hola was majority-owned by Gadair European Airlines (GP), with a 51% stake. H5 leased two Boeing 737-300s from Ansett Worldwide, and operations began on May 15, 2002, with charter services between Palma and Germany/Austria.

As of February 2009, it had 35 employees. After an unresolved financial conflict with GP, H5 ceased its operations on February 15, 2010.

Hola’s fleet only numbered up to three aircraft. As such, it operated the following aircraft types during its existence: H5 added an ex-Air Plus Comet (A7) Boeing 737-300 from 2002 to 2008. It also wet-leased a Boeing 757-200 to Cubana (CU) from 2003 to 2007 and operated a Boeing 737-400 from 2006 to 2010.

Featured Image: Hola Airlines Boeing 737-300 (EC-IEZ). Photo: Aero Icarus from Zürich, Switzerland, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.